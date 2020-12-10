The 5 best services with free credit monitoring alerts of December 2020

Regularly monitoring your credit can help you spot signs of potential fraud, but it can be hard to do on your own. While there are credit monitoring services that can make catching fraud easier, many charge a monthly fee.

Thankfully, a handful of major financial institutions offer free credit monitoring alerts to consumers, regardless of whether you have an account with them.

These services backed by American Express, Capital One, Chase, Discover and Experian are a great way to stay on top of changes to your credit file — whether that's an increase in your card balance or a new account opened in your name.

Some services even scan the dark web for your personal information. Others let you simulate how certain actions, such as paying off debt or opening a new account, can impact your credit score.

Below, CNBC Select reviews the top five credit monitoring alert services that are open to anyone and are completely free. (See our methodology for more information on how we chose the best services.)