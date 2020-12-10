The 5 best services with free credit monitoring alerts of December 2020

Regularly monitoring your credit can help you spot signs of potential fraud, but it can be hard to do on your own. While there are credit monitoring services that can make catching fraud easier, many charge a monthly fee.
Thankfully, a handful of major financial institutions offer free credit monitoring alerts to consumers, regardless of whether you have an account with them.
These services backed by American Express, Capital One, Chase, Discover and Experian are a great way to stay on top of changes to your credit file — whether that's an increase in your card balance or a new account opened in your name.
Some services even scan the dark web for your personal information. Others let you simulate how certain actions, such as paying off debt or opening a new account, can impact your credit score.
Below, CNBC Select reviews the top five credit monitoring alert services that are open to anyone and are completely free. (See our methodology for more information on how we chose the best services.)
Free
TransUnion and Experian
VantageScore
Yes
No
Free
Experian
FICO
Yes
No
Free
TransUnion
VantageScore
No
No
Free
TransUnion
VantageScore
No
Yes, up to $1 million
Free
Experian
FICO
Yes, one-time only
No
Credit monitoring alert services do just what the name suggests — monitor your credit and alert you of any changes. While you can do this on your own, it’s nearly impossible to stay on top of changes 24/7, so signing up for one, or more, of these free services is a good idea.
The exact alerts you receive vary by service, but generally include the following:
While credit monitoring alert services routinely check for signs of possible fraud, these services only provide alerts. Fraud can still occur, but these tools can give you an early notice of changes to your credit file so you can take action ASAP.
No, credit monitoring alert services aren’t the answer to preventing fraud. In fact, there’s no real way to completely stop fraud from happening, but you can take actions that limit the chances you become a victim.
Here are some things credit monitoring alert services don’t do:
There are numerous ways someone can commit credit card fraud or identity theft, but there are actions you can take to protect your information. Since there’s no way to prevent fraud from happening entirely, follow these tips to help limit your chances of becoming a victim of fraud.
Read more about how to protect yourself from fraud.
To determine which credit monitoring alert services offer the most benefits to consumers, CNBC Select analyzed and compared services offered by major financial institutions that are available to anyone for free.
When ranking the best free credit monitoring services, we focused on the following features:
Keep in mind that credit monitoring alerts can only show you signs of potential fraud, not fix or prevent any errors.
