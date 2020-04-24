Don't want to wait for a new credit card to arrive in the mail? Get instant access with these cards

If you're looking to finance an emergency expense, such as a broken fridge or car repair, you may want fast access to a new credit card. However, most credit cards arrive in the mail within 10 business days, which may be too long to wait if you need to pay for an expense right away. But if you apply for certain cards, you may receive an instant card number, allowing you to complete purchases right after approval. Instant credit cards are a great way to pay for unexpected expenses or new transactions without checking the mail everyday for your card. Keep in mind, instant card numbers are temporary, but you should receive your physical card in the mail before it expires, so that won't likely be an issue. It's also important to note that you may only be able to use a portion of your credit limit while you wait for your physical card. Below, we'll list credit cards that offer instant access, without waiting for the physical card to arrive in the mail.

Credit cards that offer instant card numbers

Most credit card issuers offer an instant decision on whether you're approved or denied, but don't frequently offer instant use of your card. However, certain types of cards offer instant card numbers, which we list below.

American Express instant cards

Instant co-branded or store cards

What to do if your credit card doesn't offer instant access

As you'll notice from the cards mentioned above, instant card numbers primarily come with Amex cards, co-branded cards and store cards. That leaves out many major card issuers, such as Discover and Chase, so you'll have to wait roughly 10 business days to receive those cards in the mail before being able to use them. However, you may be able to get your new card sooner if you're approved for a premium card. Many issuers provide expedited shipping for high-end cards or upon request for any card. Keep in mind, if you request faster shipment, you may have to pay a fee. Before submitting your request, consider whether you really need the card ASAP and whether the fee is worthwhile. If it's not, you can simply wait for it to arrive in the mail.

