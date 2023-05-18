Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Baseball fans: Here's how to get sought-after MLB tickets for just 5,000 Capital One miles or $40 in cash rewards
Eligible Capital One cardholders can purchase exclusive MLB tickets with their credit card rewards.
In 2022, Capital One inked a deal to become the official bank and credit card partner of Major League Baseball (MLB).
That's great news for baseball fans with a Captial One credit card. Capital One cardholders can take advantage of discounts at MLBshop.com and on MLB.TV subscriptions. But the biggest benefit of this partnership is the ability to redeem rewards for exclusive, lower-level MLB tickets.
Through Capital One Entertainment, you can redeem 5,000 miles or $40 in cash rewards for exclusive premium seats — and there are no additional fees. The cash price for tickets in the same area can easily top $100 per ticket before even factoring in service fees, which makes this a potentially excellent use of your credit card rewards. But there are only four seats available at this price per game, so if you're interested you'll want to act fast.
If you want to redeem Capital One miles or cash rewards for seats to an MLB game, here's what you need to know.
Get MLB tickets through Capital One Entertainment
To purchase MLB tickets with your Capital One miles or cash rewards go to the Capital One Entertainment site and log in to your account. Once you're logged in, select "MLB Single Game Tickets" and you'll be able to search for tickets to specific games.
As you're searching for tickets, you'll find two types of offers: one for "tickets powered by Vivid Seats" and another for "cardholder exclusive tickets by Capital One." The exclusive tickets are available for 5,000 miles or $40 in cash rewards, depending on what Capital One card you have, and they are typically an excellent deal as these tickets typically retail for anywhere from $100 to $300 apiece. The exclusive seats are generally in lower-level, infield sections.
However, there are only four exclusive tickets available per game. Once the exclusive seats have been scooped up, you'll be able to purchase tickets with your rewards through Vivid Seats at variable prices, which are generally not a great deal. You'll only get 0.8 cents per mile when redeeming through Vivid Seats and will be on the hook for taxes and fees during checkout.
To be eligible for the 5,000-mile tickets, you'll need a Capital One travel card that earns Capital One miles, such as the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
20.74% - 28.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
0% at the regular transfer APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$395
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.74% - 28.74% variable APR
Balance transfer fee
0% at the regular transfer APR
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
If you have a Capital One cash-back card like the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, you can redeem $40 in cash rewards per ticket for the specially priced seats.
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74% - 28.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and 1% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months
Regular APR
19.74% - 29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
3%
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
There are no additional fees for the cardholder exclusive tickets and they must be purchased in increments of two.
Other relevant Capital One benefits
If the best tickets aren't available to the games you're interested in, there are other ways your favorite Capital One card can save you cash on your next trip to an MLB game.
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card earns 4% back on entertainment and dining purchases and the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card earns 3% in those same categories. Plus, both cards earn 8% back on Capital One Entertainment purchases.
Earning Capital One miles can also be helpful for booking flights or hotels if you're traveling for an out-of-town game.
You can redeem Capital One miles at a flat rate of one cent per mile to offset past travel purchases or new bookings made through Capital One Travel. If you redeem miles this way, a $150 hotel room would cost 15,000 miles.
There are also several useful airline and hotel loyalty programs you can transfer Capital One miles to and potentially get even more value. For example, you can transfer miles to British Airways to book American Airlines award flights or transfer to Virgin Red to book Delta awards. One of the best deals is transferring 15,000 miles to Turkish Airlines to book a round-trip domestic United Airlines economy award.
You can earn transferrable Capital One miles with cards like Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and both cards earn a minimum of 2X miles on every purchase.
Bottom line
Capital One cardholders have access to exclusive events and experiences through Capital One Entertainment. This includes dining experiences, sporting events, concerts and theater tickets.
One of the best deals is available through Capital One's partnership with Major League Baseball. Depending on which Capital One card you have, you can purchase desirable tickets to MLB games for as little as 5,000 miles or $40 in cash rewards per seat. This is a great deal as these seats would cost well over $100 in many cases.
Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money