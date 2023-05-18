Baseball fans: Here's how to get sought-after MLB tickets for just 5,000 Capital One miles or $40 in cash rewards

In 2022, Capital One inked a deal to become the official bank and credit card partner of Major League Baseball (MLB). That's great news for baseball fans with a Captial One credit card. Capital One cardholders can take advantage of discounts at MLBshop.com and on MLB.TV subscriptions. But the biggest benefit of this partnership is the ability to redeem rewards for exclusive, lower-level MLB tickets. Through Capital One Entertainment, you can redeem 5,000 miles or $40 in cash rewards for exclusive premium seats — and there are no additional fees. The cash price for tickets in the same area can easily top $100 per ticket before even factoring in service fees, which makes this a potentially excellent use of your credit card rewards. But there are only four seats available at this price per game, so if you're interested you'll want to act fast. If you want to redeem Capital One miles or cash rewards for seats to an MLB game, here's what you need to know.

Get MLB tickets through Capital One Entertainment

To purchase MLB tickets with your Capital One miles or cash rewards go to the Capital One Entertainment site and log in to your account. Once you're logged in, select "MLB Single Game Tickets" and you'll be able to search for tickets to specific games. As you're searching for tickets, you'll find two types of offers: one for "tickets powered by Vivid Seats" and another for "cardholder exclusive tickets by Capital One." The exclusive tickets are available for 5,000 miles or $40 in cash rewards, depending on what Capital One card you have, and they are typically an excellent deal as these tickets typically retail for anywhere from $100 to $300 apiece. The exclusive seats are generally in lower-level, infield sections. However, there are only four exclusive tickets available per game. Once the exclusive seats have been scooped up, you'll be able to purchase tickets with your rewards through Vivid Seats at variable prices, which are generally not a great deal. You'll only get 0.8 cents per mile when redeeming through Vivid Seats and will be on the hook for taxes and fees during checkout. To be eligible for the 5,000-mile tickets, you'll need a Capital One travel card that earns Capital One miles, such as the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.74% - 28.74% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Regular APR 19.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 3%

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

There are no additional fees for the cardholder exclusive tickets and they must be purchased in increments of two.

Other relevant Capital One benefits

Bottom line

Capital One cardholders have access to exclusive events and experiences through Capital One Entertainment. This includes dining experiences, sporting events, concerts and theater tickets. One of the best deals is available through Capital One's partnership with Major League Baseball. Depending on which Capital One card you have, you can purchase desirable tickets to MLB games for as little as 5,000 miles or $40 in cash rewards per seat. This is a great deal as these seats would cost well over $100 in many cases. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date

