Capital One announces new travel offerings for 2021

With travel expected to make a much anticipated comeback this summer, Capital One announced on April 19, 2021, that it's expanding its travel offerings.

The new suite of features will help cardholders get more out of their travels, whether they're planning an upcoming road trip, a weekend at the beach or an adventure abroad.

Here's what cardholders of the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business and Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business can expect in 2021 and 2022:

The lounges will open at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in late summer 2021 and at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in 2022 A new-and-improved travel booking experience: Capital One Travel is partnering with Hopper, the hotel- and flight-booking deal app

Select breaks down below the details of these new Capital One features: