Capital One announces new travel offerings for 2021
Capital One Venture and Spark Miles cardholders can look forward to new travel benefits.
With travel expected to make a much anticipated comeback this summer, Capital One announced on April 19, 2021, that it's expanding its travel offerings.
The new suite of features will help cardholders get more out of their travels, whether they're planning an upcoming road trip, a weekend at the beach or an adventure abroad.
Here's what cardholders of the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business and Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business can expect in 2021 and 2022:
- A refreshed miles transfer program: Capital One will add new hotel and airline loyalty programs, such as Turkish Airlines, and will launch a new 1:1 transfer tier
- Two brand new Capital One lounges: The lounges will open at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in late summer 2021 and at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in 2022
- A new-and-improved travel booking experience: Capital One Travel is partnering with Hopper, the hotel- and flight-booking deal app
Select breaks down below the details of these new Capital One features:
Consider signing up today for the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card. Right now, new Venture Rewards cardholders can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles to offset any recent travel purchases, including vacation rentals, flights, car rentals and more.
Read more about how to earn the generous 100,000-mile welcome bonus here.
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn up to 100,000 miles: 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within three months of account opening; plus an additional 50,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on purchases within 12 months of account opening.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
A refreshed miles transfer program
Starting April 20, 2021, Capital One is unveiling a new and improved miles transfer program — including the launch of a new 1:1 transfer tier, along with the addition of several top travel loyalty programs.
Venture and Spark Miles cardholders already earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase every day, but the new 1:1 miles transfer tier means they will earn 2X travel loyalty points per dollar spent if they transfer their miles to select partner programs. Those programs include Avianca (LifeMiles), Etihad (Etihad Guest), Asia Miles, AeroMexico (Club Premier), Finnair (Finnair Plus), Qantas (Qantas Frequent Flyer) and Wyndham Rewards.
Capital One will also be adding four new loyalty programs to the mix: British Airways (Avios), Choice Hotels (Choice Privileges), TAP Air Portugal (Miles&Go) and Turkish Airlines (Miles&Smiles).
Two brand new Capital One lounges
Capital One will be opening two new lounges: one at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in late summer 2021 and a second at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in 2022.
Both lounges will be fully outfitted with high-speed Wi-Fi, grab-and-go food, coffee bars, quiet work zones, plus unique amenities like soundproof relaxation rooms, luggage lockers, cycling and yoga rooms and private shower suites.
Capital One says it will be implementing Covid-conscious cleaning protocols and standards within the lounges. Capital One cardholders will be eligible for special entry rates depending on their card.
A new-and-improved travel booking experience
The new Capital One Travel launching later this year is in partnership with Hopper, the popular hotel- and flight-booking deal app.
Benefits offered specifically to Capital One cardholders include:
- Price prediction and alert technology through Hopper's AI-powered dynamic pricing and recommendations. This will help protect customers from pricing volatility and ensure they get great value when booking flights, hotels and rental cars
- Servicing capabilities to help customers easily change or cancel their reservations
- Access to Capital One Travel within Capital One rewards so customers can earn and redeem rewards, while also leveraging Capital One's mobile app and digital messaging capabilities
