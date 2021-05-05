Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Small business owners: Make your next Apple purchase with these limited-time Chase credit card offers
These Chase cardholders can receive up to 25% more value from their points when redeemed at Apple.
National Small Business Week runs from May 2 through May 8, 2021, and one bank is recognizing business owners by making it more affordable to buy Apple products.
Chase announced this week that Ink business credit cardholders can receive more value for their points when redeemed on Apple purchases now through May 31, 2021.
Small business owners who have one of the following Chase credit cards can benefit from the limited-time offer:
Receive 25% more value from your points when redeemed at Apple
For cardholders of the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card and Ink Plus Business Card, points are worth 25% more when used to purchase Apple products through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store.
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 20.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Ink Plus® Business Card
Rewards
On the first $50,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year, earn 5 points per $1 at office supply stores, on internet, cable and phone services; 2 points per $1 gas stations and hotel accommodations when purchased directly with the hotel; and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.49% to 19.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Receive 5% more value from your points when redeemed at Apple
For cardholders with the Ink Business Cash Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card, points are worth 5% more when used to purchase Apple products through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store.
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
Regular APR
13.24% to 19.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Welcome bonus
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
Regular APR
13.24% to 19.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Apple just announced a whole suite of new products including updated iPads and iMacs. Not sure where to start? Check out this round-up of the best new Apple products to pre-order now.
Don't forget: Chase cardholders can get a 10% discount on gift card redemptions
If you don't have any new tech needs at the moment, consider redeeming your credit card rewards on select gift cards now through May 31, 2021.
Chase is offering a 10% discount when you redeem points through Chase Ultimate Rewards® to purchase any gift cards from the list below. The promotion is for all United Rewards card members, except where noted.
United Rewards cards include the Chase Freedom Flex℠, Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom® (no longer accepting new applicants), Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card and Ink Business Cash Credit Card.
- Bath & Body Works
- Children's Place
- Domino's
- Express
- GameStop (only running between May 1 to May 15, 2021)
- GAP Options
- H&M
- Happy Holidays (featuring Macy's, GameStop, P.F. Chang's, Chili's, Ulta, Lowe's, Red Lobster)
- Hello Fresh
- Panera Bread
- Red Robin
- Spafinder
- TopGolf
- Belk (Freedom only)
- Chipotle (Freedom only)
- Lowe's (Ink only)
- Target (Ink only, only running between May 1 to May 15, 2021)
- Staples (Ink only)
There are limited gift card quantities available, so some offers may be pulled prior to the May 31, 2021, end date.
- Less than 1 week left: Earn up to 125k points and $200 in statement credits with Marriott BonvoyElizabeth Gravier
- If you filed your taxes early, when will you get refunded for the $10,200 unemployment tax waiver? Megan DeMatteo
- These are the identity theft services that can help you recover if you're a victim of tax fraudMegan DeMatteo