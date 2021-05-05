Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 welcome offer and save big on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card
$150 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
American Express® Gold Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
American Express® Gold Card
Our pick for the best rewards and best travel card of 2021
Discover it® Miles
Learn MoreTerms Apply
Discover it® Miles
No annual fee and all of the miles earned at the end of your first year are matched
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
80,000 bonus point offer plus a $50 statement credit on grocery purchases
Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Latest

Small business owners: Make your next Apple purchase with these limited-time Chase credit card offers

These Chase cardholders can receive up to 25% more value from their points when redeemed at Apple.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Share
Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

National Small Business Week runs from May 2 through May 8, 2021, and one bank is recognizing business owners by making it more affordable to buy Apple products.

Chase announced this week that Ink business credit cardholders can receive more value for their points when redeemed on Apple purchases now through May 31, 2021.

Small business owners who have one of the following Chase credit cards can benefit from the limited-time offer:

Receive 25% more value from your points when redeemed at Apple

For cardholders of the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card and Ink Plus Business Card, points are worth 25% more when used to purchase Apple products through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 20.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

Terms apply.

Ink Plus® Business Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    On the first $50,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year, earn 5 points per $1 at office supply stores, on internet, cable and phone services; 2 points per $1 gas stations and hotel accommodations when purchased directly with the hotel; and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.49% to 19.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

Terms apply.

Receive 5% more value from your points when redeemed at Apple

For cardholders with the Ink Business Cash Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card, points are worth 5% more when used to purchase Apple products through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store.

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    13.24% to 19.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

Terms apply.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    13.24% to 19.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

Terms apply.

The best new Apple products

Apple just announced a whole suite of new products including updated iPads and iMacs. Not sure where to start? Check out this round-up of the best new Apple products to pre-order now.

Don't forget: Chase cardholders can get a 10% discount on gift card redemptions

If you don't have any new tech needs at the moment, consider redeeming your credit card rewards on select gift cards now through May 31, 2021.

Chase is offering a 10% discount when you redeem points through Chase Ultimate Rewards® to purchase any gift cards from the list below. The promotion is for all United Rewards card members, except where noted.

United Rewards cards include the Chase Freedom Flex℠Chase Freedom Unlimited®Chase Freedom® (no longer accepting new applicants), Chase Sapphire Preferred® CardChase Sapphire Reserve®, Ink Business Preferred Credit CardInk Business Unlimited Credit Card and Ink Business Cash Credit Card.

  • Bath & Body Works
  • Children's Place
  • Domino's
  • Express
  • GameStop (only running between May 1 to May 15, 2021)
  • GAP Options
  • H&M
  • Happy Holidays (featuring Macy's, GameStop, P.F. Chang's, Chili's, Ulta, Lowe's, Red Lobster)
  • Hello Fresh
  • Panera Bread
  • Red Robin
  • Spafinder
  • TopGolf
  • Belk (Freedom only)
  • Chipotle (Freedom only)
  • Lowe's (Ink only)
  • Target (Ink only, only running between May 1 to May 15, 2021)
  • Staples (Ink only)

There are limited gift card quantities available, so some offers may be pulled prior to the May 31, 2021, end date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest