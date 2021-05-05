Small business owners: Make your next Apple purchase with these limited-time Chase credit card offers

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

National Small Business Week runs from May 2 through May 8, 2021, and one bank is recognizing business owners by making it more affordable to buy Apple products.

Chase announced this week that Ink business credit cardholders can receive more value for their points when redeemed on Apple purchases now through May 31, 2021.

Small business owners who have one of the following Chase credit cards can benefit from the limited-time offer: