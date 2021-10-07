Chase unveils Hyatt Business credit card with adaptive rewards earning, automatic elite status, 75,000 bonus points and more

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase Bank has a number of partnerships with travel providers where it issues co-branded credit cards including the United Quest card and the British Airways card . And it's now announcing the launch of a new small business credit card with Hyatt. Chase released the details of the new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card , which offers a unique array of benefits for cardholders and should appeal to Hyatt enthusiasts.

The new World of Hyatt business credit card is the first small business credit card created by Chase for Hyatt. It's somewhat similar to the personal Hyatt credit card: The World of Hyatt Credit Card , but has a number of stand-out features that set it apart.

75,000 bonus points after you spend $7,500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

9X total points at Hyatt: 4X points when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and 5X base points as a World of Hyatt member. You can also earn 2X points in your top three spend categories each quarter through 12/31/22, then your top two categories each quarter, 2X points on fitness club and gym memberships, and 1X point on all other eligible purchases.

Key features

Points earning: One of the more unique features of the card is the "adaptive accelerator" that helps you earn bonus points on the categories you spend most on. According to Chase executives, this is a first for any Chase credit card. The adaptive accelerator works like so:

Earn 2X points per dollar on your top three categories each calendar quarter through Dec. 31, 2022. Starting in 2023, you'll only earn 2X points on your top two spend categories.

Eligible spend categories include: Dining, airline tickets purchased directly with the airline, car rental agencies, local transit and commuting, gas stations, internet, cable and phone services, social media and search engine advertising and shipping

There is no cap on the amount of bonus points you can earn in a calendar quarter

This feature makes it attractive to small business owners who may have shifting priorities throughout the year, and it can help reward them for what they're spending most on without having to keep track of or activate any bonus categories.

You'll also earn points on other categories at the following rates:

4X points at Hyatt hotels and resorts, including participating restaurants and spas

2X points for fitness club and gym memberships

1X point on all other purchases

These earning rates aren't anything to rave about, and you may be better off with a card like the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, which earns 3X points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines; and travel each account anniversary year. You can directly transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio, so you could potentially earn more points this way and still have the option to redeem with Hyatt, or any of Chase's other 14 transfer partners.

Welcome bonus: The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card comes with a sizeable welcome bonus where you can earn 75,000 bonus Hyatt points after spending $7,500 within the first three months from account opening. Plus, cardmembers who apply by Dec. 31, 2021, can receive a complimentary one-year subscription to the meditation app Headspace (valued at $69.99 per year); Headspace subscription must be redeemed by Dec. 31, 2022.

This is a sizable bonus, especially for a Hyatt credit card. Many points enthusiasts value Hyatt points around 1.5 cents each, meaning you'd earn over $1,100 from the bonus alone.

Automatic Discoverist status, plus earn elite credits with spend: You'll receive automatic elite status in the World of Hyatt program. Discoverist status is the lowest elite tier in the program, but it does get you benefits like room upgrades, premium internet and late checkout. You'll also earn 5 elite night credits for every $10,000 you spend on the card.

10% back when redeeming points: Once you spend more than $50,000 on the card in a calendar year, you'll receive 10% of your redeemed points back into your account for the remainder of the calendar year. There's a cap of 20,000 points back per year, so you won't get anymore rebates after redeeming more than 200,000 Hyatt points in a year.

Up to $100 in Hyatt credit: Spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property on the card and earn $50 in statement credits, up to two times, each anniversary year.

Gift Discoverist status to 5 people: The primary cardmember can gift Hyatt Discoverist status to 5 people. They do not need to be authorized users on the card to receive the complimentary status.

All these benefits come with a big price tag: You'll have to shell out $199 for the card's annual fee. This is $104 higher than the personal Hyatt card.

Notably absent from the Hyatt business card is the annual free night certificates that you get with the personal Hyatt card.

Chase confirmed at an event with journalists in New York City on Oct. 5 that you will be able to have both the personal and business versions of Hyatt credit card at the same time.