Here's why you should still contribute to your employer's 401(k) even if they don't match it

One of the biggest perks of a 401(k) retirement account is the employer match that many companies offer with it. Because a company match is essentially free money, most financial experts advise people to contribute at least as much as their employer's maximum match amount.

But what if your employer gives you a 401(k) without the match? Does it still make sense to participate? The answer is generally yes. Even though you won't get the free money, you should still make the most of what your 401(k) has to offer.

"The true power of participating in your employer-sponsored plan lies in its tax-advantaged benefits," Deborah Owens, a former VP at Fidelity and author of "Wealth Secrets," tells CNBC Select. She says that having your contributions grow in an investment account that's sheltered from taxes gives a powerful boost to your retirement savings.

More specifically, the money you contribute to your traditional 401(k) is taken from your gross income — meaning it comes out of your paycheck before taxes are taken out — which lowers your taxable income, resulting in less taxes paid overall.

That's why a 401(k) is classified as a tax-deferred account: You don't pay taxes on the upfront contributions, but on the withdrawals you make during retirement. This is a pretty nice tax incentive, especially if you plan to be in a lower tax bracket come retirement.