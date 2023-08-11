Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Learn More
Terms Apply
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Our top pick for best savings accounts for its strong APY and an ATM card with no ATM fees
Freedom Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
Freedom Debt Relief
Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get started without fees up front
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid early with direct deposit and pay no overdraft, transfer, or minimum balance fees
National Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
National Debt Relief
National Debt Relief helps consumers with over $10,000 of unsecured debt and has operated since 2009
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

Featured Investing Products

Learn More
Investing

Here's why you should still contribute to your employer's 401(k) even if they don't match it

Company match or not, 401(k)s offer tax benefits worth taking advantage of.

thumbnail
Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Share
Designer491 | Istock | Getty Images

One of the biggest perks of a 401(k) retirement account is the employer match that many companies offer with it. Because a company match is essentially free money, most financial experts advise people to contribute at least as much as their employer's maximum match amount.

But what if your employer gives you a 401(k) without the match? Does it still make sense to participate? The answer is generally yes. Even though you won't get the free money, you should still make the most of what your 401(k) has to offer.

"The true power of participating in your employer-sponsored plan lies in its tax-advantaged benefits," Deborah Owens, a former VP at Fidelity and author of "Wealth Secrets," tells CNBC Select. She says that having your contributions grow in an investment account that's sheltered from taxes gives a powerful boost to your retirement savings.

More specifically, the money you contribute to your traditional 401(k) is taken from your gross income — meaning it comes out of your paycheck before taxes are taken out — which lowers your taxable income, resulting in less taxes paid overall.

That's why a 401(k) is classified as a tax-deferred account: You don't pay taxes on the upfront contributions, but on the withdrawals you make during retirement. This is a pretty nice tax incentive, especially if you plan to be in a lower tax bracket come retirement.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Consider adding a Roth IRA, too

Let's take this one step further — once you're contributing to your employer's 401(k), consider adding a Roth IRA into your retirement-saving mix as well. Having both a 401(k) and Roth IRA not only diversifies your investments but also gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to tax advantages.

That's because you don't pay any taxes on your 401(k) contributions, while with a Roth IRA, you can make tax-free withdrawals (assuming you follow the rules laid out by the IRS). So if you end up in a higher tax bracket during retirement than when you made your contributions, you're still saving money with your Roth IRA withdrawals. And if you're in a lower tax bracket when it's time to make withdrawals from your retirement accounts, it's your 401(k) that gives you an edge with taxes.

Some of the best Roth IRA options are offered by big-name brokerages like Charles SchwabFidelity, and Ally Bank, as well as by robo-advisors such as Wealthfront and Betterment.

Fidelity Investments

Learn More

  • Minimum deposit and balance

    Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Fidelity Go® account, but minimum $10 balance for robo-advisor to start investing

  • Fees

    Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock, ETF, options trades and some mutual funds; zero transaction fees for over 3,400 mutual funds; $0.65 per options contract. Fidelity Go® has no advisory fees for balances under $25,000 (0.35% per year for balances of $25,000 and over and this includes access to unlimited 1-on-1 coaching calls from a Fidelity advisor)

  • Bonus

    Find special offers here

  • Investment vehicles

    Robo-advisor: Fidelity Go® IRA: Traditional, Roth and Rollover IRAs Brokerage and trading: Fidelity Investments Trading Other: Fidelity Investments 529 College Savings; Fidelity HSA®

  • Investment options

    Stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, CDs, options and fractional shares

  • Educational resources

    Extensive tools and industry-leading, in-depth research from 20-plus independent providers

Terms apply.

Wealthfront

Learn More

  • Minimum deposit and balance

    Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts

  • Fees

    Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

  • Bonus

    None

  • Investment vehicles

    Robo-advisor: Wealthfront Automated Investing IRA: Wealthfront Traditional, Roth, SEP and Rollover IRAs Other: Wealthfront 529 College Savings

  • Investment options

    Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

  • Educational resources

    Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying

Terms apply.

The exceptions to the rule

We generally recommend contributing to a 401(k) even if your employer doesn't match, but you might want to pass over the 401(k) if:

  • You can't afford to make any contributions to a retirement account (in which case you should take a hard look at your budget and start planning how you can start saving).
  • You don't plan on staying at the company long.
  • The 401(k) offered doesn't have a variety of investment choices or comes with high fees.

Bottom line

Take advantage of the tax benefits that come with 401(k)s, regardless of whether or not you're getting a match. And when you're ready to really maximize your retirement saving, add in and start contributing to a Roth IRA.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Fed rate hikes can mean higher rates on savings accounts
Find the best credit card for you
Learn More
Terms Apply
Find the best credit card for you
Looking for a card that offers cash back or travel rewards? Check out our marketplace.
Latest