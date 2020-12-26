Wellness icon Deepak Chopra on how to find financial wellbeing in 2021

Whether you're sitting down and looking closely at your financial records for the year, or simply wondering if 2021 will bring the chance for a raise — money is probably on your mind as December comes to a close.

According to wellness expert and bestselling author Deepak Chopra, that could be the case whether you have millions in the bank or just enough to make ends meet.

"The amount of money that you have has actually very little to do with whether you are financially secure or not financially secure," Chopra tells CNBC Select. True financial security, he argues, comes when a person doesn't worry about money or feel scared that they could run out.

At a time when millions of Americans are stressed out and struggling to cover rent, food and other essential expenses, Chopra acknowledges that attaining this level of wellbeing is impossible until those basic needs are met. However, he argues the fixation we have with money doesn't necessarily stop when we can finally cover rent.

"I find two categories of people who worry about money a lot," explains Chopra. "The extremely poor because they have to survive. And the extremely rich because money becomes their identity. Look at all the billionaires and try to find out which one is the happiest. You will be challenged."

In other words, you can solve your money stress by earning more money — as millions of unemployed Americans awaiting the second stimulus check know firsthand — but only to a certain extent.

That's where knowing yourself comes in. Before Chopra sits down to map out money goals, he asks himself a few simple questions to make sure he's in tune with what makes him happy. This keeps him honest and helps him choose how to use his discretionary resources (time and money) for things that fulfill him on a deeper level.

Ahead, CNBC Select spoke to Chopra, who is currently partnering with Personal Capital as its next "Financial Hero," about how to set your 2021 financial goals with health and wellbeing in mind.