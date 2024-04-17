Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Empower budgeting app review 2024
Empower offers the best of both budgeting and investing management, but is it right for you?
Type "budgeting app" into your search engine of choice and you'll get bombarded with plenty of options. The trick is to pick one that not only meets you (and your finances) where you are but takes you to where you want to be. And if you're looking for an app that lays out all your income and expenses while giving you access to professional investment advice, Empower may be the budgeting tool you're looking for.
Empower
Cost
App is free, but users have option to add investment management services for 0.89% of their money (for accounts under $1 million)
Standout features
A budgeting app and investment tool that tracks both your spending and your wealth
Categorizes your expenses
Yes, but users can modify
Links to accounts
Yes, bank and credit cards, as well as IRAs, 401(k)s, mortgages and loans
Availability
Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Security features
Data encryption, fraud protection and strong user authentication
Terms apply.
Pros
- Free to use
- Includes money-tracking dashboard, plus a net-worth tracker as well as a breakdown of your investment portfolio
- Offers free investing tools, such as a retirement planner and an investment checkup tool
- Syncs to your bank accounts and credit cards as well as other financial accounts
- Offers The Currency blog for financial planning tips
- Security features include data encryption, fraud protection and strong user authentication
Cons
- Budgeting features aren't as comprehensive as other apps
- Investment management services come with cost
How to use Empower's budgeting app tools
Empower lets users link their bank accounts, credit cards, brokerage accounts, 401(k)s, loans, mortgages and more to receive automatic updates on the balances of those accounts. This is how the platform helps you track your spending and your wealth.
Net worth tracker
When users log into the app, the first thing they'll see is a net worth tracker at the top of the page as well as an accompanying graph that tracks the changes in their net worth over time. Net worth equals your assets minus your liabilities, so this information is also displayed below the graph.
On the home page in the app, you'll also find a breakdown of the balances of any accounts you've connected to the platform. This includes checking and savings accounts, investment accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages and even your health savings account (HSA).
Connecting new accounts is simple. Just tap the "link more accounts" button on the home page, type in the institution you're connecting from and you'll be prompted to log in to allow the information to sync.
Users can use the menu in the platform to navigate to their recent transactions. This section of the app tracks activity across your debit and credit card as well as your checking account transfers. You can also view deposits here.
Cash flow tab
The cash flow tab is where your spending gets a bit more granular. You can view separate tabs for your income and expenses. Within the income tab, the platform lists the main transaction categories contributing to your monthly income, like income from your job or interest paid from a high-yield savings account.
Under expenses, you'll find these transactions automatically categorized for you, though, you can always edit the category as you see fit. Category examples include personal care, restaurants, travel and online services. It'll tell you how much you've spent toward each.
The cash flow tab also lets you see how your spending at any point of the month stacks up to spending around the same time the previous month.
Budgeting tab
You can get a slightly different view of your spending by navigating to the budgeting tab in the menu. Here you'll find a circle graph that compares the current month's spending to the previous month's. You'll once again find a breakdown of your categorized expenses. Simply tap on the chart to adjust the monthly budget amount.
Investment portfolio, holdings and allocations
Something similar pops up for tracking your investment account balances when you navigate to the portfolio tab on the menu. You'll get a circle graph that tells you how much of your overall portfolio balance a particular account makes up. For instance, if your 401(k) makes up 50% of your total portfolio balance across all accounts, you'll see that reflected in the graph. You'll also see an overview of the balances on all your investment accounts and any changes for the day.
All of these features can help you get an overview of day-to-day changes within your transactions, budget and investment balances.
Again, the platform combines both budgeting and investing tools in one place. Users who pay a management fee can schedule a call with a financial advisor through the app to receive help with an investment strategy that's right for them. Otherwise, if you just want a basic in-app overview of your portfolio balances and allocations, this is free to do.
Compare investing resources
Wealth management with a financial advisor
If you have over $100,000 in assets, you may consider using Empower's financial advisor services to get an investment strategy tailored to your goals and circumstances.
This includes an introductory meeting with an advisor, personalized recommendations for your portfolio and assistance with transferring your assets to new accounts.
Keep in mind that you'll need to pay an annual fee to utilize the financial advising service. If you have over $100,000 in assets, you'll pay a 0.89% annual fee. Customers with more than $1 million in managed assets will pay a tiered annual fee ranging from 0.79% on your first $3 million to 0.49% on assets over $10 million.
If you're looking for an investment platform with cheaper management fees that still provides access to a financial advisor, consider Betterment. This robo-advising platform offers a premium plan for customers with at least $100,000 in assets and it includes access to certified financial planners, all for a management fee of 0.40%.
Betterment
Minimum deposit and balance
Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For example, Betterment doesn't require clients to maintain a minimum investment account balance, but there is a ACH deposit minimum of $10. Premium Investing requires a $100,000 minimum balance.
Fees
Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected, account balances, etc. Click here for details.
Investment vehicles
Robo-advisor: Betterment Digital Investing IRA: Betterment Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs 401(k): Betterment 401(k) for employers
Investment options
Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash
Educational resources
Betterment offers retirement and other education materials
Terms apply. Does not apply to crypto asset portfolios.
Wealthfront, another investment management platform, charges a low 0.25% annual management advisory fee. However, this platform doesn't have any financial advisors on staff to help answer your questions, so it works best for investors who don't need that extra help.
Wealthfront
Minimum deposit and balance
Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts
Fees
Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance
Bonus
None
Investment vehicles
Investment options
Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks
Educational resources
Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying
Terms apply.
Perks
The app and website offer a blog called The Currency where users can brush up on their financial knowledge and learn about industry insights.
There is also an investment checkup tool that lets you make sure you have the asset allocation that's right for you, as well as double-check to make sure you aren't being hit with any hidden fees in your portfolio.
Safety
Empower's security features include user authentication to confirm your identity. The platform also uses data encryption to send you codes when syncing your accounts to the platform.
Pricing
The Empower budgeting app is free to use but if you want to take advantage of a few more advanced features, you'll have to pay.
You have the option to add personalized investment services and wealth management advice from licensed fiduciary advisors for an annual management fee of 0.89% of your investment assets if you have over $100,000 and for 0.79% to 0.49% if you have over $1 million.
Availability and ratings
Empower is available in the iOS App Store and on Google Play.
Rating in App Store at time of writing: 4.7 out of 5 (over 42,000 ratings)
Rating on Google Play at time of writing: 4.1 out of 5 (over 18,000 ratings)
Alternatives to Empower
If you don't quite get everything you need with Empower, the good news is that there are several other strong options for budgeting platforms.
Goodbudget is one platform that takes a slightly different approach to technology-enabled budgeting. It brings the popular envelope budgeting method online so users can track their spending virtually. Users will get virtual envelopes in the app, which will be used to categorize their expenses and log their transactions.
Your first 20 envelopes are free but if you need more you can upgrade the app to $80 annually (or $10 per month) for unlimited envelopes.
Goodbudget
Cost
Free for 20 total envelopes; $8/month (or $70/year) for unlimited envelopes
Standout features
Allows users to plan their household's spending using the "envelope method," where they allocate a certain amount of their income into categories like groceries, rent and debt payoff. Users are only supposed spend what's in their envelopes and if they go beyond their budget the envelope will show red to indicate that they overspent
Categorizes your expenses
Yes, but users can customize
Links to accounts
No, users manually create "envelopes" and input their transactions
Availability
Has a web-based version, and also offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Security features
256-bit bank grade encryption in a secure data center
Terms apply.
YNAB is another contender that follows a unique budgeting strategy. It uses the zero-based budgeting method, which encourages users to assign a "job" to every dollar in your budget so you're intentionally utilizing all your cash whether it's for paying student loans and rent or saving for a house.
YNAB offers a 34-day free trial. After that, users pay $99 per year.
You Need a Budget (YNAB)
Cost
34-day free trial then $99 per year or $14.99 per month (college students who provide proof of enrollment get 12 months free)
Standout features
Instead of using traditional budgeting buckets, users allocate every dollar they earn to something (known as the "zero-based budgeting system" where no dollar is unaccounted for). Every dollar is assigned a "job," whether it's to go toward bills, savings, investments, etc.
Categorizes your expenses
No
Links to accounts
Yes, bank and credit cards
Availability
Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Security features
Encrypted data, accredited data centers, third-party audits and more
Terms apply.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of budgeting products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.
