Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Compare personal loan offers
Learn More
Terms Apply
Compare personal loan offers
Review personal loan offers, including options for those with poor to fair credit
U.S. Bank Cash+™ Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
U.S. Bank Cash+™ Card
$200 welcome bonus offer plus, earn up to 5% cash back on eligible purchases
Compare high yield savings accounts
Learn More
Terms Apply
Compare high yield savings accounts
Interest rates are rising - find the best high yield savings account for you
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 statement credit welcome offer after meeting spending requirements
Upstart Personal Loans
Learn More
Terms Apply
Upstart Personal Loans
Great for those with fair credit - borrow up to $50K with no early payoff fees
Select is editorially independent. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Select

Taxes are due in less than two weeks — here's how you can get them done quickly

As the tax deadline nears, here's how you can file your tax return quickly and accurately.

Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Share
Source: Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Tax season is in now in full swing and millions of Americans are scrambling to file their taxes before the Apr. 18 deadline. An estimated one-third of Americans wait until the last-minute to do their taxes according to a recent study by IPX 1031: 32% procrastinate because they don't think they'll get a refund and 25% state the process is too complicated and stressful.

Estimates vary, but it's generally noted that a tax return can take somewhere between 10-15 hours to complete. But with only days left, there are options to get it done much quicker.

Select details how you can process your tax return faster, get your tax refund quicker and what you need to do if you need more time.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter!

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Taxes are due soon — here's how you can get them done fast

It's no secret that completing your tax return is usually a lengthy process, but that process can help deliver you a solid refund this year. According to the IRS, the average return so far this year is over $3,200. So investing time into carefully processing and submitting your return can pay off.

But with a few days left until the due date, it's urgent to start the process now of submitting your return. Here are the steps to begin your tax filing:

First, find all of your documents

Everyone's tax return will look different, but generally, most consumers will need one or more of the following documents:

  • W2 or 1099-MISC (income earned from work)
  • 1098 (mortgage interest deduction)
  • 1098-E (student loan interest deduction)
  • 1098-T (paid tuition deduction)
  • 1099-DIV (dividends and distributions)
  • 1099-INT (interest earned from bank accounts)
  • 1099-G (government payments)

Each of these forms should have been mailed to you directly by the week of Jan. 31. If you haven't received those forms yet, reach out to get those forms before you start filing your tax return.

Use a federally-sponsored tax software if you qualify

Many large tax software companies you see advertising during the tax season typically have an associated cost, although many of them have a free version for simple tax returns. But if your adjusted gross income (AGI) was less than $73,000 in 2021, you qualify to file your taxes online for free.

To get started, visit the IRS website to find a tax software that fits your needs.

Use a free or low-cost tax software

There are several options for online tax software to use to begin processing your tax return. However, before you select one that fits your needs, be sure to follow these tips:

  • It may be easier to file on a computer rather than a cell phone.
  • When you file, be sure you're using a network that is trusted and secured. A public Wi-Fi network like at a library or coffee shop could leave your information vulnerable to theft.
  • Evaluate what your tax return looks like for the year. If you're tax return is simple with one or two W2 forms and a few deductions, one of the simple tax return software solutions will work just fine. If you're a real estate investor or own a business, you may need something more comprehensive.

You may be able to use the free version to process your return with ease, but others may need to spend a bit more to maximize their refund. If you decide to pay for a service, take a look at your credit cards in your wallet. Several credit card issuers are offering discounts on tax software purchases when you use their card. For example, my Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express has an Amex Offer where I can earn $20 off after spending $90 on TurboTax.

Here are some of Select's top-ranked tax software to use:

TurboTax

Learn More
On TurboTax's secure site

  • Cost

    Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

  • Free version

    Yes (for simple returns** only)

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Live support

    Yes, costs extra

  • Better Business Bureau rating

    A+

Terms apply.

H&R Block

Learn More
On H&R Block's secure site

  • Cost

    Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

  • Free version

    Yes (for simple returns only)

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Live support

    Yes, costs extra

  • Better Business Bureau rating

    A+

Credit Karma Tax

Learn More
On Credit Karma's secure site

  • Cost

    $0 federal and state

  • Free version

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Tax expert support

    No

  • Better Business Bureau rating

    B

Terms apply.

If you're scrambling and need more time, file an extension

If you need more time, that's okay. However, you can't simply just file your taxes after the deadline. By doing that, you will incur late fees and penalties.

To get an extension, you need to file Form 4868. Once you file this, you will have until Oct. 17 to complete your 2021 taxes.

However, if you believe you owe taxes, this extension doesn't buy you more time to avoid your tax bill. Your tax bill is still due Apr. 18. The IRS websites states, "When paying electronically, you must select Form 4868 as the payment type and the payment date to get the automatic extension."

There are three ways to file for an extension:

  • Pay all or part of your estimated income tax due and indicate that the payment is for an extension using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, or using a credit or debit card
  • File Form 4868 electronically by accessing IRS e-file using tax software or by using a tax professional who uses e-file
  • File a paper Form 4868 and enclose payment of your estimated taxes that are due

Bottom line

Filing your taxes can be a drag, but it's a necessary part of the personal finance journey. And if you're scrambling to meet the tax deadline, don't fret, as there are many services that can help make the process a bit simpler. But to avoid the same frenzy next year, setting up an organized system for your tax documents can make next year's tax filing a breeze.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal financetech and toolswellness and more, and follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest