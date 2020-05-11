Foreclosure can cause your credit score to drop 100-plus points—here's how to recover

Similar to medical debt and certain bankruptcies, it takes seven years for foreclosures to disappear from your credit report.
The unfortunate news is that as long as the foreclosure is listed on your credit report, your credit score will be negatively impacted by it. But just how much foreclosure impacts your score depends on what your credit was like beforehand.
The rule of thumb from credit scoring agency FICO is that higher credit scores are penalized more than lower credit scores. The higher your score was before the foreclosure, the more your score will drop from it. FICO also says that the higher your score, the longer it takes for it to fully bounce back from a reported foreclosure on your credit report. Higher credit scores take more time to achieve in general and a significant drop can set you back more than would a dip in a lower credit score.
Below, CNBC Select defines what foreclosure is and recommends what you can do to rebuild your credit if one ends up on your credit report.
Foreclosure is when a lender decides to take ownership of a borrower's home because the borrower has failed to make payments on the mortgage. This is commonly referred to as "defaulting on your mortgage," and when this occurs the lender must take back the property to recover the money owed.
In this scenario, because the borrower didn't follow through on repaying their loan, the lender can seize the borrower's property as collateral for not adhering to the repayment obligation.
Even though a foreclosure stays on your credit report for seven years, you don't want to wait that long to start rebuilding from the damage.
Below, we offer a couple tips and credit cards that can help you recover your credit score.
And if you're not interested in a secured credit card, but you have an average credit score right now, the Capital One® Platinum Credit Card is the best for rebuilding credit. It comes with no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and a free credit monitoring service, called CreditWise from Capital One®.
If you had to live through a foreclosure because you were unable to pay your mortgage, know that your credit won't be tarnished forever. Foreclosures may remain on your credit report for seven years, but maintaining payments on your other credit accounts during those seven years will help balance out the negative entry. Make sure you pay your bills on time, in full and consider applying for a credit card that can help you bounce back.
