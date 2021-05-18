Cash, credit or loan: How to pay for a new professional wardrobe after college

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The old adage "it takes money to make money" certainly seems to apply as soon as you start looking for your first job after college. Even in the age of Zoom interviews, there's pressure to have just the right outfit to impress your future employer.

And then there's a question of what you wear once you land the job. Putting together a work wardrobe might not be top of mind as many of us have spent the past year in soft pants. But for graduates who plan to work in an environment with long-standing dress codes and etiquette (think a bank, hospital or corporate environment), your clothes can matter.

All this shopping can quickly drain your resources, and it can be tough to know the smartest way to pay for a work wardrobe. Ahead, Select spoke to three financial planners who've been there. Each has their own advice for new grads who want to put their best-dressed professional foot forward and confidently pursue a new job on a limited budget.

Mark Reyes, CFP

Los Angeles

Cash, credit or loan? Cash

Albert financial planner Mark Reyes is no stranger to wearing a suit and tie. His first job out of college came with a business professional dress code.

"The senior partners were like, 'You've got to go to my suit guy,'" Reyes tells Select. And when he did, Reyes quickly learned that even with the word-of-mouth discount from his managers, the average three-piece suit still cost around $1,000.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Reyes recalls.

His advice? Bargain shop. Doing so helped him find a number of professional-looking suits in the $100 price range. When you don't have a lot of extra cash, start out by buying one or two affordable items and slowly build up a better wardrobe.

"I found suits on sale at Macy's and online retailers," Reyes says. "Having a work wardrobe is very important because it can boost your confidence and reflects who you are externally to the world. The better you feel about yourself, the better you'll be at your job."

And this even applies to those working from home: Dressing up for Zoom calls helps break up the day and establish a rhythm of patterns, says Reyes.

When possible, use cash to buy any items you need for your first job. Using cash helps you stay within your budget and protects your credit score when you're just getting on your feet. Every time you open a credit card to make a purchase, whether a store card or a normal one, the hard inquiry results in a small ding to your score. And even if you already have a credit card, knowing you can spend up to a certain credit limit might encourage spending beyond your means, argues Reyes.

"So I typically don't recommend credit cards and recommend instead just saving up for [major purchases]," he says.