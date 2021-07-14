Getting better terms on your credit card may be easier than you think—here's what you need to know

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The pandemic negatively impacted consumers wallets in a myriad of ways. Credit card issuers responded to people's changing spending habits and new financial constraints by offering higher rewards rates on certain spending categories or reducing the annual fee on select cards. While some banks were proactive in this area, many have asked their credit card issuers for better terms on their cards.

A recent LendingTree report found that of the 47% who asked for better terms on their credit cards, the majority had cited the pandemic as their biggest reason for doing so. Asking for different terms on your credit card can be anything from requesting a waived or reduced annual fee, a lower APR, a larger credit line or a larger sign-up bonus.

When you do decide to ask, it's best to make a phone call to customer service.

John Ulzheimer, a credit expert formerly of FICO and Equifax, distinguishes between the different types of requests that cardholders make to card issuers as being either a risk assessment issue or a marketing issue.

Ulzheimer describes marketing issues as requests for a larger welcome bonus or a reduced (or waived) annual fee. Credit card issuers are more open to fulfilling these small requests because they want to keep you on as a customer.

Some card issuers, like American Express, are known to be more responsive to requests. Amex has its own retention offer department that you may get transferred to when you call. According to a 2020 JD Power Credit Card Satisfaction study, Amex ranked highest in customer satisfaction among national card issuers.

Brendan Dorsey, a Select editor, and Brett Holzhauer, a Select reporter, each managed to score retention offers by calling or messaging Amex customer service.

Holzhauer was able to get a better interest rate and a bonus offer, which required a certain amount of spending within a window of time, on his Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express in June 2020.

Dorsey more recently got a retention offer on three of his Amex cards: the American Express® Gold Card, the American Express® Platinum Card and the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card.