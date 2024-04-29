This 5-month term CD offers 9.5% APY, but with a catch — here's how to get your hands on it

California Coast Credit Union is currently offering a 5-month CD with a rate of 9.50% annual percentage yield (APY). However, it's a limited-time offer and only available to people living in certain Southern California counties. That said, there are still plenty of other high-yield CDs available even if you don't qualify for this particular one — read on to find out more.

Early withdrawal penalty applies. For terms 6 to 24 months, the early withdrawal penalty is equal to all dividends for 180 days on the amount withdrawn. For terms greater than 24 months, the penalty is equal to all dividends for 365 days on the amount withdrawn.

For a limited time, the California Coast Credit Union is offering 9.50% APY on its 5-month "Celebration Certificate" CD in honor of its 95th anniversary. Not only is this a rare high-interest offering compared to other CDs on the market, but it only requires a minimum deposit of $500.

While some credit unions offer membership to anyone in the nation, California Coast Credit Union isn't one of them. You'll need to be a resident (or work in) one of the following Southern California counties to qualify for membership:

San Diego

Riverside

Orange

Los Angeles

Ventura

Imperial

San Bernardino

How to earn 9.50% APY

California Coast Credit Union members can earn the Celebration Certificate's 9.50% APY by funding the certificate with new money that hasn't been deposited with the credit union before (in other words, you can't transfer money from another account you have with the credit union).

You also can't have previously opened a Celebration Certificate CD, as it's limited to one per social security number.

Finally, you must either have an active checking account (one qualifying transaction per month) with eStatements or one of the following:

New money market account with a minimum balance of $5,000

New regular certificate (CD) with a minimum balance of $5,000

New IRA Certificate with a minimum balance of $5,000

New (funded) consumer loan excluding share secured loans and Mastercard credit card account (loans not eligible include: credit cards, Share Secured loans, Certificate Secured loans)

All of these qualifications must be met 30 days after opening your Celebration Certificate account. Otherwise, you may get a reduced APY for the remainder of the CD's term.

Rates and fees

Along with the one-time $5 membership fee, you'll also need to deposit at least $500 into the CD and a maximum of $3,000, but there are no monthly maintenance fee requirements.

You can't withdraw your money early or add any additional money to the CD after you've funded it.