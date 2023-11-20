Student loan repayment scams: 6 signs you might be a victim

CNBC Select explains how to spot the signs of a student loan scam and what to do if you've been targeted.

These fraudsters often make urgent unsolicited pitches via email, text or phone, promising to consolidate your student loans or wipe them out entirely.

After a pause of more than three years, student loan payments have resumed for more than 43 million Americans . For many, loan payments are a source of stress and financial hardship — making them ideal targets for scammers.

While student loan scammers are always inventing new ways to try to trick people out of their money, there are a few common ploys to be aware of.

They require payment before they'll help

While there are legitimate companies that charge to assist with student loans, it's illegal to require any payment upfront.

"In some cases, they may even step in and ask you to pay them directly, promising to pay your servicer each month when your bill comes due," according to the Federal Student Aid (FSA) website.

They request sensitive information

An unsolicited business asking for your Social Security number or other sensitive information is a red flag. Never give out personal data if you can't confirm the person's identity.



In addition, the Department of Education and its agencies and partners will never ask for your FSA password or username. "If a company has access to your account information, they can make changes to your account without your permission," according to the FSA.

They claim to be affiliated with the Department of Education or your loan servicer

Double-check email addresses and URLs. Ones that look legitimate but have extra characters or misspellings are often fraudulent. Multiple typos or grammatical errors are another sign you're dealing with a scammer.



Emails from FSA will come from noreply@studentaid.gov, noreply@debtrelief.studentaid.gov or ed.gov@public.govdelivery.com.

They try to pressure you into enrolling

Another frequent indication you are dealing with a scammer is they attempt to create a sense of urgency — like claiming the offer will expire quickly or warning you'll face penalties if you don't sign up.

They ask you to sign over power of attorney

A scammer may tell you that you need to sign a third-party authorization form or power of attorney. These agreements allow them to make changes to your account and contact information.



"Beware of any company that cuts off communication between you and your servicer," the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau advises. "Make sure you're involved in any communications with your servicer, as well as in the completion of any paperwork to change your repayment plan."

Their offer sounds too good to be true

If someone is making unrealistic claims — that they can completely or immediately cancel your education debt — it's most likely a con. Typically it takes years of regular payments or employment in specific fields to qualify for loan forgiveness.

Debt relief companies can't negotiate a "special deal" with your federal loan servicer, according to the Department of Education, and payments through income-driven payment plans are set by federal law.