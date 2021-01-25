Here's what to do if you didn't get the credit limit you wanted

Applying for a new credit card might seem like the perfect solution when you want to manage your spending in a way that works for you.

Be it an intro 0% APR that you're after, or just more generous rewards on purchases, credit cards let you buy now and pay later, helping you take control of big projects like home renovations and even everyday spending.

As convenient as credit cards are, however, there's no guarantee that you'll be approved for the credit limit you want. It can be a let down to submit an application only to receive a credit limit that's lower than your expectations, and worse — it can put your goals up in the air.

On average, consumers who open a store card may only receive a limit between $2,000 to $2,500, and it can be below $1,000 in some cases, according to Equifax’s Credit Trends report. The average credit limit for general-use cards was higher, averaging between $5,000 to $6,000, but that can still be low for your needs.

Creditors look at a host of factors when deciding your limit, including their assessment of your credit risk, your income level, your credit score and issues they see on your credit report such as high revolving credit card balances, recent inquiries or large loan amounts.

But they take into account a few completely independent factors, too, like how well the economy is doing at the time you applied. There's no way to predict exactly how much you can expect to be approved for.

It can be disappointing to get a low credit limit, but you're not entirely without options. After a few months, consider asking for a credit limit increase on your new card, or you can request a higher limit on a card you've had for a while.

Here's a breakdown on how credit limit increases work and how you can request one.