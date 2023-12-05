Want a Southwest Companion Pass? Now's the perfect time to get one

Last call: Southwest card offers

The personal Southwest cards all currently have the same bonus offer, but each card comes with unique perks and a different annual fee. The best credit card for you will depend on your travel habits and what you want out of an airline credit card. The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card has the lowest annual fee and is best if you only occasionally fly with Southwest. Cardmembers get 3,000 bonus points on their cardmember anniversary and 25% off inflight purchases.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable and phone services; select streaming. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $69

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card is the mid-tier Southwest card. It offers cardholders a chance to earn tier qualifying points and expedite their journey to Southwest elite status and comes with a 6,000-point bonus every cardmember anniversary.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Diehard Southwest loyalists can do well with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card. Cardholders receive 7,500 bonus points every cardmember anniversary, an annual $75 Southwest travel credit and four upgraded boardings per year (when available).

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $149

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who should get a Southwest credit card?

Southwest is known for having affordable flights and charging fewer fees, with no change or cancellation fees and free checked bags for all passengers. If you live near or frequently travel to/from a Southwest hub airport, opening a Southwest card is a great option for cutting your travel expenses. Getting a Southwest personal card is an even better deal if you also qualify for one of the airline's small business credit cards because the intro bonuses will stack to help you earn a Companion Pass. You need to earn 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year to get a Companion Pass, and you get a 10,000-point boost just for having a Southwest card. Once you earn the current 75,000-point bonus from a personal card, the bonus from either the Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card or Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card should be enough to get you a Companion Pass.

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 4X points on Southwest® purchases; 3X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners; 2X points on rideshare; 2X points on social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $199 applied to first billing statement

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases; 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Earning a Companion Pass will also indirectly make the travel rewards you earn with certain Chase credit cards more valuable. Cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card allow you to transfer Chase points to all of Chase's travel partners — including Southwest. These point transfers won't help you earn a Companion Pass, but if you already have one then you're essentially doubling the value of using Chase points for Southwest redemptions because you can bring someone on flights booked with points.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review.

Bottom line

The increased Southwest credit card welcome bonus offers are ending soon. Now is an ideal time for these deals because the intro bonus counts toward earning a Southwest Companion Pass. When you earn the Companion Pass you can use it for the rest of the year you earned it and all of the following year. Earning it earlier in the year gives you more time to take advantage of this benefit.

