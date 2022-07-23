Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
How to get the limited-edition Boeing 747 Delta Reserve card with a 100,000-mile welcome bonus
Grab the limited edition Delta Reserve before the new design ends at the beginning of August.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card debuted its newest design a few weeks ago, giving tribute to their Boeing 747 airplane that has been retired from service. For a limited time, you can get a Delta credit card that is made from a retired Delta 747.
The plane, often referred to as the Queen of the Skies, is most famous for its unique shape and longevity since being introduced to the skies in 1969. In fact, Air Force One, the plane used to fly around many U.S. Presidents is a Boeing 747. But aside from its unique design, the card comes with valuable benefits and features for anyone who flies with Delta Airlines and its partners.
However, the limited-edition card design along with the increased welcome bonus is only around for another few weeks — the promotion ends Aug. 3.
Here, Select details the limited-time promotion and how you can maximize the card's benefits.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Delta Reserve credit card limited-edition design and welcome bonus
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 8/3/2022.
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
17.24% - 26.24% variable on purchases
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
To start, the card design is made out of a durable metal that has been extracted directly from a retired Delta 747 airplane. It also has a unique design showcasing the details of the specific airplane that the card was made from — facts include the amount of miles the aircraft flew, the date of its first flight and more.
Along with making the card sleek and collectible, this matches Delta's initiatives to be more environmentally conscious by eliminating the use of more plastic. And if nothing else, it's a great piece of history and a good conversation starter.
To get the limited-edition 747 design, you'll need to apply for the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and choose your preferred design when prompted.
But more importantly, the card comes with great features for avid Delta flyers.
To get started, you can earn 100,000 Delta SkyMiles as part of the welcome bonus. To earn this, you must spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. This bonus is worth approximately $1,200 towards Delta flights, based on valuation of Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each.
And as you spend on the card, you'll earn:
- 3X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases made directly with the airline
- 1X miles per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases
With these categories in mind, the card is best used for solely Delta purchases like airline tickets and paying for checked bags. But the real value of the card is in the benefits, which includes:
- Status Boost: If you fly often enough with Delta and aim to earn status, the Delta Reserve card can help you get there faster. You can earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year. This benefit will help you earn Medallion Status even faster.
- MQD Waiver: You can waive the MQD requirement towards Platinum, Gold or Silver Medallion Status after you make at least $25,000 in purchases in that calendar year with your eligible Delta Card.
- Lounge access: By having the card, you get access to a large number of airport lounges, including both Delta Sky Club lounges and American Express Centurion lounges. This feature alone can be cheaper than buying a Sky Club membership directly with Delta.
- Companion certificate: Each year when you pay your annual fee, you will receive a Companion certificate good for one round-trip flight within the contiguous 48 states (terms apply). So if you book a round-trip ticket in First Class for yourself, you can invite a friend for free, less taxes and fees.
- Priority for seat upgrades: If you currently have Delta elite status, you will be given priority over other status holders
- First checked bag free on Delta flights
- Up to $100 credit for Global Entry/TSA PreCheck every four years
- 20% back on in-flight purchases with Delta when you use the card
- Comprehensive travel insurance*
- No foreign transaction fees
How to maximize Delta SkyMiles
As you earn Delta SkyMiles from either traveling, from the Delta Reserve card or even other cards — there are a few things to remember to maximize your miles.
Keep the value of SkyMiles in mind as you book
Delta SkyMiles offer solid value and a way for travelers to fly for "free" — however, just like cash, SkyMiles should be spent wisely.
It's estimated by many award travel experts that Delta SkyMiles are worth 1.2 cents per point. So as you're redeeming your miles, be sure to run the math on the tickets you're reserving to see if you're getting a fair value.
Remember Delta's SkyTeam partners
The great part of earning Delta SkyMiles is that you aren't only locked into booking Delta flights. When you search on Delta's website, you may see other airlines listed in their search engine, especially when looking at international flights.
This is because Delta is part of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which consists of 17 other global airlines. This partnership can be helpful if you enjoy international travel and want to save on those flights.
Consider multiple cards that earn Delta SkyMiles
Grabbing a travel rewards credit card and using it for your daily expenses is one of the best ways to consistently earn rewards to travel. However, using multiple cards to earn multiple welcome bonuses can rapidly propel your rewards balance forward.
So if you're an avid Delta flyer (or its partners), you may consider grabbing one of the other Delta co-branded credit cards, like these:
- Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
If you're looking for even more flexibility, consider earning transferable rewards like American Express Membership Rewards from either the American Express® Gold Card or the The Platinum Card® from American Express. With these rewards, you can transfer them directly to Delta SkyMiles at a 1:1 ratio, along with a list of other airline and hotel partners.
Bottom line
The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card is a great product not only for its benefits and features, but for the nostalgia of its 747-inspired design. The plane has been commonly referred to as the "queen of the skies", and you can have a piece of one with this card.
However, this card comes with a steep $550 annual fee (see rates and fees). So before you apply, be sure your monthly budget has room for this card, as well as analyze the benefits deeply. If you find you won't use the features like lounge access or status boosting benefits, you may want to grab a card with a smaller annual fee.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here.
*Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Car Rental Loss or Damage Coverage is offered through American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.
- If you're relying on your credit card in times of record-high inflation, make sure you do thisElizabeth Gravier
- The year is half over — be sure to hit these financial milestones before the end of 2022Brett Holzhauer
- American Express updates the Blue Cash Everyday Card: More cash back at gas stations and other perksBrett Holzhauer