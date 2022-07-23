How to get the limited-edition Boeing 747 Delta Reserve card with a 100,000-mile welcome bonus

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card debuted its newest design a few weeks ago, giving tribute to their Boeing 747 airplane that has been retired from service. For a limited time, you can get a Delta credit card that is made from a retired Delta 747. The plane, often referred to as the Queen of the Skies, is most famous for its unique shape and longevity since being introduced to the skies in 1969. In fact, Air Force One, the plane used to fly around many U.S. Presidents is a Boeing 747. But aside from its unique design, the card comes with valuable benefits and features for anyone who flies with Delta Airlines and its partners. However, the limited-edition card design along with the increased welcome bonus is only around for another few weeks — the promotion ends Aug. 3. Here, Select details the limited-time promotion and how you can maximize the card's benefits.

Delta Reserve credit card limited-edition design and welcome bonus

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 8/3/2022.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 17.24% - 26.24% variable on purchases

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

To start, the card design is made out of a durable metal that has been extracted directly from a retired Delta 747 airplane. It also has a unique design showcasing the details of the specific airplane that the card was made from — facts include the amount of miles the aircraft flew, the date of its first flight and more. Along with making the card sleek and collectible, this matches Delta's initiatives to be more environmentally conscious by eliminating the use of more plastic. And if nothing else, it's a great piece of history and a good conversation starter.

Source: American Express

To get the limited-edition 747 design, you'll need to apply for the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and choose your preferred design when prompted. But more importantly, the card comes with great features for avid Delta flyers. To get started, you can earn 100,000 Delta SkyMiles as part of the welcome bonus. To earn this, you must spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. This bonus is worth approximately $1,200 towards Delta flights, based on valuation of Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each. And as you spend on the card, you'll earn: 3X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases made directly with the airline

1X miles per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases With these categories in mind, the card is best used for solely Delta purchases like airline tickets and paying for checked bags. But the real value of the card is in the benefits, which includes: Status Boost: If you fly often enough with Delta and aim to earn status, the Delta Reserve card can help you get there faster. You can earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year. This benefit will help you earn Medallion Status even faster.

If you fly often enough with Delta and aim to earn status, the Delta Reserve card can help you get there faster. You can earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year. This benefit will help you earn Medallion Status even faster. MQD Waiver: You can waive the MQD requirement towards Platinum, Gold or Silver Medallion Status after you make at least $25,000 in purchases in that calendar year with your eligible Delta Card.

You can waive the MQD requirement towards Platinum, Gold or Silver Medallion Status after you make at least $25,000 in purchases in that calendar year with your eligible Delta Card. Lounge access: By having the card, you get access to a large number of airport lounges, including both Delta Sky Club lounges and American Express Centurion lounges. This feature alone can be cheaper than buying a Sky Club membership directly with Delta.

By having the card, you get access to a large number of airport lounges, including both Delta Sky Club lounges and American Express Centurion lounges. This feature alone can be cheaper than buying a Sky Club membership directly with Delta. Companion certificate: Each year when you pay your annual fee, you will receive a Companion certificate good for one round-trip flight within the contiguous 48 states (terms apply). So if you book a round-trip ticket in First Class for yourself, you can invite a friend for free, less taxes and fees.

Each year when you pay your annual fee, you will receive a Companion certificate good for one round-trip flight within the contiguous 48 states (terms apply). So if you book a round-trip ticket in First Class for yourself, you can invite a friend for free, less taxes and fees. Priority for seat upgrades: If you currently have Delta elite status, you will be given priority over other status holders

If you currently have Delta elite status, you will be given priority over other status holders First checked bag free on Delta flights

Up to $100 credit for Global Entry/TSA PreCheck every four years

20% back on in-flight purchases with Delta when you use the card

Comprehensive travel insurance*

No foreign transaction fees

