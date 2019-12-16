Skip Navigation
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

Limited time offer: Earn 6% cash back on Apple products with the Apple Card

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Apple Card in the Wallet App.
Apple

Apple Card holders can earn 6% Daily Cash on Apple products purchased directly from Apple now through December 31, 2019. If you're holiday shopping and looking to purchase the latest iPhone, AirPods, MacBook and more, you can earn a lot of cash back if you have an Apple Card.

Typically, cardholders earn 3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties). This limited-time offer doubles the amount you can earn on eligible purchases.

For example, if you purchase the iPhone 11 Pro, which retails for as low as $999 on Apple.com (before tax), you can earn $59.94 in cash back. You could use the rewards you earn to buy a screen protector or case for free.

The fine print for this offer states that purchases from Apple media services (such as iTunes) and AppleCare+ monthly payments, as well as any Apple iPhone payments or Apple iPhone upgrade program charges posted to your account outside of the promotional period are ineligible for this promotion.

Apple Card holders also earn 3% cash back on Uber and UberEats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on walgreens.com, in T-Mobile stores and at Nike, 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Apple Card

Apple Card
Learn More

  • Rewards

    3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties) on Uber and UberEats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on Walgreens.com, in T-Mobile stores and at Nike, 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    12.49% to 23.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    None

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    N/A

  • See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • 3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple, on Uber and UberEats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on Walgreens.com and in T-Mobile stores and at Nike
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • No late payment fee

Cons

  • Apple Pay isn’t accepted everywhere
  • Purchases with the physical card only earn 1% cash back
  • No special financing offers or welcome bonus
  • Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $231
  • Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,153

To calculate the rewards you could earn using your Apple Pay card, we assumed that cardholders will use Apple Pay for 70% of their purchases at a rate of 2% cash back, since 70% of all merchants accept Apple Pay, according to an Apple spokesperson. We also assumed the cardholder would use the physical Apple Card for the other 30% of their purchases at a rate of 1% cash back. You may earn a higher or lower return depending on your spending habits.

Information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Interested in learning more about the Apple Card? Read our full review on whether the Apple Card is worth the hype.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.