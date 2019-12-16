Limited time offer: Earn 6% cash back on Apple products with the Apple Card

Apple Card holders can earn 6% Daily Cash on Apple products purchased directly from Apple now through December 31, 2019. If you're holiday shopping and looking to purchase the latest iPhone, AirPods, MacBook and more, you can earn a lot of cash back if you have an Apple Card.

Typically, cardholders earn 3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties). This limited-time offer doubles the amount you can earn on eligible purchases.

For example, if you purchase the iPhone 11 Pro, which retails for as low as $999 on Apple.com (before tax), you can earn $59.94 in cash back. You could use the rewards you earn to buy a screen protector or case for free.

The fine print for this offer states that purchases from Apple media services (such as iTunes) and AppleCare+ monthly payments, as well as any Apple iPhone payments or Apple iPhone upgrade program charges posted to your account outside of the promotional period are ineligible for this promotion.

Apple Card holders also earn 3% cash back on Uber and UberEats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on walgreens.com, in T-Mobile stores and at Nike, 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.