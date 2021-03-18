Amex releases limited-time welcome bonuses on Marriott Bonvoy cards worth up to 125,000 points, plus up to $200 in statement credits

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Traveling allows you to explore new places and visit family, but the cost can take some of the excitement out of a vacation. However, if you use the right credit card, you can earn points that can offset some or all of the cost of a hotel stay, airfare and more. American Express just released new limited-time offers for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card that can help you earn over 100,000 points to offset your next trip. The welcome bonuses also provide the opportunity to earn $150 or $200 in statement credits on eligible purchases. Below, we break down the new Marriott Bonvoy welcome bonuses and who's eligible to earn the offers.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card welcome bonus

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3X points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 125,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first three months. Plus, earn up to $200 in statement credits for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants within the first six months of card membership (offer expires 5/12/2021)

Annual Fee $450

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

New Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card members can earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, plus up to $200 in statement credits: Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. Plus, earn up to $200 in statement credits on eligible purchases made with your new card at U.S. restaurants within the first six months of card membership. Beyond rewards, you receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status with your card for the 2021 status year. With Platinum Elite status, you can benefit from a welcome gift of your choice like complimentary breakfast or another amenity when you stay at Marriott Bonvoy brand hotels. Other perks include late checkout and enhanced room upgrades. Offer ends May 12, 2021.

Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card welcome bonus

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first three months from account opening, plus earn up to $150 back in statement credits on eligible purchases made within the first three months (offer ends 5/12/21)

Annual fee $125

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

New Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card members can earn 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, plus up to $150 in statement credits: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. Plus, earn up to $150 in statement credits on eligible purchases made with your new card within the first three months of card membership. Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex Card members also receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for 2021. Offer ends May 12, 2021.

Who's eligible for the Marriott Bonvoy Amex welcome bonuses?

Like most lucrative welcome bonuses, there are limitations on who can qualify for these offers. The limited-time offers are available to eligible new card members who apply and are approved between March 18 and May 12, 2021. Additionally, Amex may consider the number of American Express cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility. More specific restrictions apply, which we detail below. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card eligibility requirements If you're a new applicant for Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card and haven't had any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus. The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who: Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or the Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express® Luxury Card.

Have or have had The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card from JPMorgan or the J.P. Morgan Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card in the last 30 days.

Have acquired the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase in the last 90 days.

Have received a new card member bonus or upgrade offer for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase in the last 24 months. Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card eligibility requirements If you've never had the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card or any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus. The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who: Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or The Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express.

Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Business Credit Card from Chase in the last 30 days.

Have acquired the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase in the last 90 days.

Have received a new card member bonus offer in the last 24 months on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card from Chase, the Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Credit Card from Chase or the Marriott Rewards® Premier Credit Card from Chase.

