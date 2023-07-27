Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Marriott credit cardholders: Register for the opportunity to earn up to 10,000 bonus points
Register by Aug. 10th and spend $7,000 on your eligible card by Sept. 30th to earn the bonus.
Marriott Bonvoy is offering eligible co-branded credit cardholders an opportunity to earn 10,000 bonus points, but it takes a hefty spending requirement to earn the bonus.
Now through August 10th, eligible cardholders can register for Marriott Bonvoy's It's in the Cards promotion. Once enrolled in the offer, you'll have until September 30, 2023 to spend $7,000 on your card and earn the 10,000-point bonus. This offer is available to all eligible U.S. Marriott Bonvoy card members, including the personal and small business cards issued by American Express and Chase.
Marriott Bonvoy 'It's in the Cards' promo
The It's in the Cards promotion is available to U.S. Marriott Bonvoy cardholders, and if you have more than one Marriott card, you can earn the bonus separately for each card. So if you have the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card and the no-annual-fee Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card, you could earn the bonus twice.
However, $7,000 can be a significant amount to spend in roughly two months for a relatively small bonus. For context, Marriott Bonvoy points are worth roughly 0.8 cents per point, according to several travel rewards websites, so this 10,000-point bonus equates to about $80. Also, there's an opportunity cost of putting this large amount of spending on a co-branded card as you could potentially earn more lucrative rewards by putting some of this spending on a different rewards credit card.
Top Marriott credit cards
Marriott has a range of cards to suit different styles and travel needs. The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card is a good choice for maximizing everyday spending because it earns a minimum of 2X points on all purchases, as well as 4X points on dining worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000, then 2X points). So if you're spending $7,000 for this bonus, you'll earn at least 14,000 Marriott points on top of the 10,000-point bonus. Terms apply.
Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card
Rewards
6X Marriott Bonvoy® points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy; 4X points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets per calendar year, then 2X points).
Welcome bonus
Earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023.
Annual fee
$250
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74%-29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees. Terms apply.
If you prefer a credit card that's loaded with luxury perks the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card is a good fit. It comes with an annual free night certificate (valid for rooms costing up to 85,000 points), up to $300 in annual dining credits ($25 a month), Platinum elite status and 25 elite night credits each year. But the annual fee is $650 (see rates and fees). Terms apply.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
Rewards
6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® program. 3 points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
Welcome bonus
Earn 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023.
Annual Fee
$650
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74%-29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
If you don't travel as much, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card has a lower $95 annual fee and a handful of useful benefits. The card's benefits include an annual free night certificate (valid for rooms costing up to 35,000 points), Silver status, 15 elite night credits and baggage delay insurance.
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining; 1 Elite Night Credit towards Elite Status for every $5,000 spent; earn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card, and 2X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from your account opening. Plus 50,000 Bonus Points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® through 1/31/24
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.99% - 27.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply. Information about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
Other ways to earn Marriott points
Several transferrable travel rewards programs partner with Marriott Bonvoy, including Chase Ultimate Rewards® and American Express Membership® Rewards. Both of these programs transfer to Marriott at a 1:1 ratio, so 50,000 Amex or Chase points can be converted into 50,000 Marriott points.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is an excellent overall travel card with a solid welcome bonus and a range of travel insurance protections. Plus, it offers a generous return on a wide range of travel and dining purchases.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.24% - 28.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
The Platinum Card® from American Express is a premium travel card loaded with perks. Cardholders have access to statement credits for Uber, Equinox, digital entertainment, hotels and more, as well as automatic gold elite status with Hilton and Marriott. Terms apply.
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rewards
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
Annual fee
$695
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit Needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Bottom line
Co-branded Marriott Bonvoy cardholders can register for the It's in the Cards promo and earn 10,000 bonus points after spending $7,000 during the promotion. You must register by August 10th and meet the spending requirement by September 30th to qualify for the bonus points.
However, the value of the bonus is relatively small so you shouldn't overspend just to earn it. If have large purchases coming up, you may be better off applying for a new rewards credit card and going after its welcome bonus instead.
