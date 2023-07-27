Marriott credit cardholders: Register for the opportunity to earn up to 10,000 bonus points

Marriott Bonvoy 'It's in the Cards' promo

The It's in the Cards promotion is available to U.S. Marriott Bonvoy cardholders, and if you have more than one Marriott card, you can earn the bonus separately for each card. So if you have the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card and the no-annual-fee Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card, you could earn the bonus twice. However, $7,000 can be a significant amount to spend in roughly two months for a relatively small bonus. For context, Marriott Bonvoy points are worth roughly 0.8 cents per point, according to several travel rewards websites, so this 10,000-point bonus equates to about $80. Also, there's an opportunity cost of putting this large amount of spending on a co-branded card as you could potentially earn more lucrative rewards by putting some of this spending on a different rewards credit card. Top Marriott credit cards Marriott has a range of cards to suit different styles and travel needs. The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card is a good choice for maximizing everyday spending because it earns a minimum of 2X points on all purchases, as well as 4X points on dining worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000, then 2X points). So if you're spending $7,000 for this bonus, you'll earn at least 14,000 Marriott points on top of the 10,000-point bonus. Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy® points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy; 4X points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets per calendar year, then 2X points).

Welcome bonus Earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74%-29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

If you prefer a credit card that's loaded with luxury perks the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card is a good fit. It comes with an annual free night certificate (valid for rooms costing up to 85,000 points), up to $300 in annual dining credits ($25 a month), Platinum elite status and 25 elite night credits each year. But the annual fee is $650 (see rates and fees). Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® program. 3 points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023.

Annual Fee $650

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74%-29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

If you don't travel as much, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card has a lower $95 annual fee and a handful of useful benefits. The card's benefits include an annual free night certificate (valid for rooms costing up to 35,000 points), Silver status, 15 elite night credits and baggage delay insurance.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining; 1 Elite Night Credit towards Elite Status for every $5,000 spent; earn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card, and 2X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from your account opening. Plus 50,000 Bonus Points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy ® through 1/31/24

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 27.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply. Information about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Other ways to earn Marriott points

Several transferrable travel rewards programs partner with Marriott Bonvoy, including Chase Ultimate Rewards® and American Express Membership® Rewards. Both of these programs transfer to Marriott at a 1:1 ratio, so 50,000 Amex or Chase points can be converted into 50,000 Marriott points. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is an excellent overall travel card with a solid welcome bonus and a range of travel insurance protections. Plus, it offers a generous return on a wide range of travel and dining purchases.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 28.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express is a premium travel card loaded with perks. Cardholders have access to statement credits for Uber, Equinox, digital entertainment, hotels and more, as well as automatic gold elite status with Hilton and Marriott. Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

Co-branded Marriott Bonvoy cardholders can register for the It's in the Cards promo and earn 10,000 bonus points after spending $7,000 during the promotion. You must register by August 10th and meet the spending requirement by September 30th to qualify for the bonus points. However, the value of the bonus is relatively small so you shouldn't overspend just to earn it. If have large purchases coming up, you may be better off applying for a new rewards credit card and going after its welcome bonus instead. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date

