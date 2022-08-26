Americans have $175 on average in unused gift cards — here's how to maximize that forgotten cash during high inflation

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Though the latest data shows us that inflation has cooled down a tiny bit, Americans are no doubt feeling cash-strapped and uncertain about what the economy will look like in the months ahead. If you're feeling the strain on your wallet these days, you're not alone. In fact, your wallet may actually be a good place to look for some extra spending money — that is, in the form of unused gift cards. According to a new study from CreditCards.com, nearly half (47%) of adults have at least one unused gift card, voucher or store credit in their possession — it's a considerable amount of forgotten cash just sitting at their disposal, too, with an average of $175 in unredeemed gift cards per person. If you haven't yet used a gift card the way it was originally intended to be spent, its next best use is trading it in for some cash. At the very least, it can provide a small windfall of cash you weren't expecting and help cover the cost of everyday essentials while their prices are still high.

Maximizing your forgotten gift card cash

Before you cash in a gift card, be sure to check the balance. You can do this by going through websites such as GiftCardMall.com or GiftCardGranny.com, or by simply calling the phone number on the back of your gift card. Once you know the balance, you're ready to cash it in. Note that gift card resale websites will typically take a percentage of the card's original value, while resale values generally range from below 70% to over 90%. Some of the most popular online card exchange marketplaces for cashing in unredeemed gift cards include the following: CardCash.com, CardSell (a mobile app), ClipKard.com, GiftCash.com, Prepaid2Cash (a mobile app), and Raise.com

CardSell (a mobile app)

ClipKard.com

GiftCash.com

Prepaid2Cash (a mobile app)

Raise.com You may also want to do a little homework beforehand to see how valuable your gift card is. For example, WalletHub found that the average resale value for a $100 gift card was highest among Visa, American Express and MasterCard gift cards — the highest resale value for retail gift cards included American Airlines, Costco, eBay, the Apple Store and Ikea. If you just have a small remaining balance left over, keep in mind that states also have certain gift card laws that allow gift card holders with an outstanding balance under a certain amount — say, for example, $10 — to just redeem them for cash with the actual retailer.

Don't forget about maximizing cash-back credit cards

While you're likely relying on the credit card that's sitting in your wallet more than a long-forgotten gift card, it's worth noting that these can also help to stretch your dollars further, especially during times of high inflation. A cash-back credit card also allows you to earn a portion of your spending back. A flat-rate card such as the Citi® Double Cash Card offers cardholders 2% cash back — that's 1% back on all eligible purchases, plus an additional 1% once your credit card bill is paid.

A category-based spending card such as the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers cardholders 5% cash back for travel-related spending booked directly through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal, 3% cash back when you use the card at drugstores or restaurants (including takeout or certain delivery services) and 1.5% back for all other purchases.

