Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates recently increased and could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks
CIT Bank
Learn More
Terms Apply
CIT Bank
Earn 14x the national average with a Savings Connect account. Member FDIC
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
No late fees, no monthly service fees, and get paid up to 2 days early with direct deposit
Capital One Shopping
Learn More
Terms Apply
Capital One Shopping
Add the extension to your browser and shop online - it applies coupon codes for free. 
Rocket Money
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Money
Track your spending and net worth, and cancel unwanted subscriptions
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Loans

Four million borrowers are now being excluded from student loan forgiveness — here's who is being removed and what you can do

Millions are no longer eligible for student loan forgiveness.

thumbnail
Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Share
Source: Getty Images

After millions celebrated the announcement of federal student loan forgiveness, some are now having that excitement taken away from them.

In a change published Thursday, the Federal Student Aid website states that public student loans not held by the Department of Education such as Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) or Perkins Loans aren't eligible to receive one-time forgiveness.

Here's what you need to know.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter!

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Select student loan borrowers excluded from forgiveness

Up until today, those with FFEL and Perkins loans had the opportunity to consolidate their student loans into Direct Loans owned and serviced by the Department of Education. In an abrupt decision, those borrowers who didn't consolidate may no longer be eligible for student loan forgiveness.

It's likely this decision stems from two legal challenges filed in court against the Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness initiative. Both focus on one keyword: harm.

Both complaints, one from an individual citizen and another from a group of Republican states — both focus on the 'harm' they will receive from the widespread forgiveness. And this hasty decision seems to reflect the same theme.

FFEL and Perkins loans are slightly different than other federally backed student loans as these are owned by private banks, but guaranteed by the government. The banks earn revenue from servicing and maintaining those loans. So if the loans are forgiven, the banks will lose out on that income. And if this happens, legal experts suggest the banks could sue and claim they were 'harmed' by the student loan forgiveness initiative brought by the Biden administration.

The FFEL program ended in 2010, but still services about four million borrowers and holds about 7% of the total federal student debt portfolio, or roughly $113 million according to Federal Student Aid data.

What borrowers should do

If your loans are either FFEL or Perkins loans and weren't consolidated into Federal Direct loans, the odds of obtaining forgiveness may be slim.

The Federal Student Aid website says: "[The Department of Education] is assessing whether there are alternative pathways to provide relief to borrowers with federal student loans not held by [The Department of Education], including FFEL Program loans and Perkins Loans, and is discussing this with private lenders."

If you currently have any type of federal student loan, including FFEL or Perkins loans, it's highly advised to pay close attention to any correspondence from your loan servicer, as well as your payment portal for additional information and updates.

If maintaining your student loans with the federal government isn't the right solution for you any longer, you may consider refinancing your student loans once the repayment moratorium ends in January 2023. If you refinance your federal student loans, you lose federal protections which could exclude you from future student loan forgiveness, but it can allow you to get a lower interest rate and better terms on your current student loan.

Here are some of our favorite private student loan lenders for refinancing:

SoFi Student Loan Refinancing

Learn More

  • Cost

    No origination fees to refinance

  • Eligible loans

    Federal, private, graduate and undergraduate loans, Parent PLUS loans, medical and dental residency loans

  • Loan types

    Variable and fixed

  • Variable rates (APR)

    From 2.49% (rates include a 0.25% autopay discount)

  • Fixed rates (APR)

    From 3.99% (rates include a 0.25% autopay discount)

  • Loan terms

    5, 7, 10, 15, 20 years

  • Loan amounts

    From $5,000; over $10,000 for medical/dental residency loans

  • Minimum credit score

    N/A

  • Minimum income

    N/A

  • Allow for a co-signer

    Yes

Terms apply.

Education Loan Finance Student Loan Refinancing

Learn More

  • Cost

    No origination fees to refinance

  • Eligible loans

    Federal, private, graduate and undergraduate loans, Parent PLUS loans

  • Loan types

    Variable and fixed

  • Variable rates (APR)

    From 1.86% (rates include an autopay discount)

  • Fixed rates (APR)

    From 3.99% (rates include an autopay discount)

  • Loan terms

    From 5 to 20 years for student loan refinancing; 5, 7 or 10 years for parent loan refinancing

  • Loan amounts

    From $15,000

  • Minimum credit score

    N/A

  • Minimum income

    N/A

  • Allow for a co-signer

    Yes

Terms apply.

Laurel Road Student Loan Refinancing

Learn More

  • Cost

    No origination fees to refinance

  • Eligible loans

    Federal, private, graduate and undergraduate loans, Parent PLUS loans, medical and dental residency/fellowship loans, plus special pricing and reduced rates for health-care professionals (physicians, dentists, optometrists and physician assistants)

  • Loan types

    Variable and fixed

  • Variable rates (APR)

    From 2.50% (rate includes 0.25% autopay discount and assumes no linked Laurel Road Checking discount)

  • Fixed rates (APR)

    From 3.99% (rate includes 0.25% autopay discount and assumes no linked Laurel Road Checking discount)

  • Loan terms

    5, 7, 10, 15, 20 years (but also offers any term below 20 years, subject to underwriting criteria)

  • Loan amounts

    For bachelor's degrees and higher, minimum $5,000; for eligible associate degrees in the health-care field, up to $50,000 in loans for non-ParentPlus refinance loans

  • Minimum credit score

    N/A

  • Minimum income

    N/A

  • Allow for a co-signer

    Yes

Terms apply.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal financetech and toolswellness and more, and follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Discover it® Cash Back
Learn MoreTerms Apply
Discover it® Cash Back
Enjoy an intro APR on purchases plus, Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year.
American Express® Gold Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
American Express® Gold Card
Plenty of rewards and benefits including 4X points per dollar for dining at restaurants worldwide
Latest