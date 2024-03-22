Mint is about to go away — here are some alternative budget apps to consider

The Mint budgeting app will officially shut down on March 23, 2024, when users will no longer have access to their data on the app. Intuit®, which owns Mint and other personal finance platforms like QuickBooks® and TurboTax®, is inviting current users to migrate to Credit Karma, which it also owns. But that's far from the only option. Budgeting apps are a great way to get a grip on your finances. Typically, they link to your banking, credit card and investment accounts and can track your purchases and show you how close you are to reaching your savings goals. Below, CNBC Select looks at budgeting apps to consider when Mint closes. What we'll cover Credit Karma

Rocket Money

YNAB

Empower

Goodbudget

Bottom line

Credit Karma

Intuit is telling Mint users to switch to Credit Karma, its free app best known for tracking credit scores. You can access some Mint-style features with Credit Karma — including viewing linked accounts, transactions, cash flow and your spending and net worth over time — as well as unique offerings like credit monitoring of your Experian and TransUnion reports and recommendations for responsible credit use.



Mint still have to create a Credit Karma account if they don't have one, however, and Credit Karma lacks Mint's budgeting features.

Credit Karma Learn More On Credit Karma's secure site. Cost Free, with some paid features available to opt in

Credit bureaus monitored 2-bureau credit monitoring, alerts and reports: Equifax and TransUnion®

Credit scoring model used VantageScore® 3.0

Dark web scan Yes

Identity theft insurance No Terms apply.

Rocket Money

Rocket Money is best known for being able to cancel unwanted subscriptions but it offers a suite of personal finance tools. The free tier allows users to link their accounts, track spending, create budgets, get balance alerts and manage subscriptions. The subscription-cancellation concierge service, which cancels unwanted subscriptions for you, is part of Rocket Mortgage's paid Premium tier — along with credit score monitoring, unlimited budgeting and premium chat support.



It also includes a bill-negotiation service that involves a live representative working with your creditors to lower your bills. On top of the monthly premium fee, however, you'll have to pay a sliding scale of between 30% and 60% of the savings you receive.

Rocket Money Learn More Cost Free, with the option to upgrade to Rocket Money Premium for a fee of $4 to $12 per month (with 7-day free trial). Bill negotiation costs between 30% to 60% of the 12-month savings achieved as a result of the negotiation.

Standout features Easily cancel unwanted subscriptions, track your spending and credit score, automate savings and get help lowering bills

Categorizes your expenses Yes, Rocket Money instantly identifies your top spending categories

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android), as well as online

Security features Rocket Money accesses users' transaction data via an encrypted token, uses Plaid API so user credentials are never stored, provides bank-level 256-bit encryption and hosts servers on secure Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is used by the Department of Defense, NASA and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Terms apply. Pros Negotiates cell phone and cable bills, plus helps you get refunds for some bank fees

Free version available

Syncs to your bank accounts and credit cards

Instantly finds and tracks your subscriptions

Website says 80% of people save money by using Rocket Money (formerly Truebill) to find and cancel unwanted subscriptions

Provides breakdown of user spending and notifies of upcoming charges and low balance alerts

Helps users create a budget

Users can see their Experian VantageScore 3.0 credit score and get access to their credit report

Provides an interest-free pay advance up to $100 directly to qualifying users' checking accounts

Users can set goals, save money with autopilot Smart Savings feature

Concierge service available to identify bills to be lowered and, for a fee, Rocket Money (formerly Truebill) will negotiate on users' behalf for the best rates (non-refundable negotiation fee is anywhere from 30% to 60% of the 12-month savings achieved as a result of the negotiation)

Rocket Money (formerly Truebill) Premium Service features include free access to Smart Savings feature, unlimited budgeting categories, custom spend categories, real-time account balance updates, premium chat, subscription cancellation concierge, “Truebill Offers" and educational material

Coming soon: Users can track their net worth

High Trustscore rating of 4.3/5 stars (from 392 reviews) Cons Costs between $4 and $12 per month to upgrade to Rocket Money Premium Service

Non-refundable negotiation fee anywhere from 30% to 60% of the 12-month savings achieved as a result of Rocket Money's bill negotiation on users' behalf

Less than 10 Better Business Bureau reviews

Does not negotiate internet, landline phones, cable/phone/internet bundles, alarm and security systems, satellite radio/TV or electric bills Learn More View More

You Need a Budget (YNAB)

While Mint showed you where your money went after you spent it, YNAB uses the zero-based budgeting system to assign every dollar a "job." That can be more helpful if you're focusing on future spending.



While it is a paid service, YNAB claims the average user can save $600 in the first two months and $6,000 in the first year.

You Need a Budget (YNAB) Learn More Cost 34-day free trial then $99 per year or $14.99 per month (college students who provide proof of enrollment get 12 months free)

Standout features Instead of using traditional budgeting buckets, users allocate every dollar they earn to something (known as the "zero-based budgeting system" where no dollar is unaccounted for). Every dollar is assigned a "job," whether it's to go toward bills, savings, investments, etc.

Categorizes your expenses No

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Encrypted data, accredited data centers, third-party audits and more Terms apply.

Empower

Both a budgeting and investing tool, Empower has several free features, like being able to track spending and view your net worth. If you want to use their investment management service, you'll have to pay a percentage of the funds being managed.



While Mint allowed you to connect investment accounts to track your net worth, there wasn't any way to manage those accounts.

Empower Learn More On Empower's secure site Cost App is free, but users have option to add investment management services for 0.89% of their money (for accounts under $1 million)

Standout features A budgeting app and investment tool that tracks both your spending and your wealth

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can modify

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards, as well as IRAs, 401(k)s, mortgages and loans

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Data encryption, fraud protection and strong user authentication Terms apply.

Compare investing resources

Goodbudget

If you want a free alternative to Mint, Goodbudget uses the envelope method, with users allocating specific amounts to various categories like groceries, rent and bills. It doesn't automatically sync accounts, so you must manually add transactions.



Goodbudget's paid version allows you to create an unlimited number of envelopes and store account history for up to seven years, among other premium features.

Goodbudget Learn More Cost Free for 20 total envelopes; $8/month (or $70/year) for unlimited envelopes

Standout features Allows users to plan their household's spending using the "envelope method," where they allocate a certain amount of their income into categories like groceries, rent and debt payoff. Users are only supposed spend what's in their envelopes and if they go beyond their budget the envelope will show red to indicate that they overspent

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can customize

Links to accounts No, users manually create "envelopes" and input their transactions

Availability Has a web-based version, and also offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features 256-bit bank grade encryption in a secure data center Terms apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

Mint is going away, but many other budgeting apps can help you on your personal finance journey. Whether you choose another free service or spring for a subscription, select one with features you'll get the most out of.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every personal finance article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of personal finance products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.