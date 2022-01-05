Navy Federal Credit Union launches five new credit offers — including 0% APR balance transfers, cash back and points

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Select details the five offers from the credit union and what you need to know about credit union credit cards.

To start off the new year with a bang, Navy Federal Credit Union introduced five new credit card bonuses on Tuesday.

NFCU is known to offer member-friendly financial products from checking accounts to mortgages and auto loans. But it's betting on their credit cards by debuting unique bonuses and offers to start the year off. The offers are:

You can earn $150 cash back by spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of opening the account. You will also have 0% APR on balance transfers for the first six months of card membership. After the intro period, the card APR will be 9.65% - 18.00%.

The card also offers 1.75% cash back on all purchases to members with direct deposit at NFCU. This is a decent cash back credit card as you can passively earn cash back without any restrictions or categories. However, the Citi® Double Cash Card offers a more competitive cash-back rate: you'll earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases, specifically 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill.

Additionally, this card doesn't have an annual fee.

You can earn 30,000 bonus points (a $300 value) by spending $3,000 in the first 90 days of opening the account.

You will also have a promotional 1.99% APR on balance transfers for the first six months of card membership. After that, the card will have a variable APR between 9.99% - 18.00%.

The card comes with a modest $49 annual fee.

This card is a perfect way to refinance your holiday expenses as it offers 0% APR on balance transfers for 12 months, with a variable APR between 5.99% - 18.00% afterwards. However, the card does not offer a welcome bonus of cash back or points.

This card doesn't have an annual fee.

Similar to the Platinum card above, this card offers a 1.99% intro APR on balance transfers for 12 months, with a variable APR between 9.65% - 18.00% afterwards.

This card doesn't have an annual fee.

You can earn 20,000 bonus points (a $200 value) by spending $2,000 in the first 90 days of opening the account. And as you spend on the card, you will earn:

3X points per dollar spent at restaurants

2X points per dollar spent on gas

1X points per dollar spent on everything else

This card doesn't have an annual fee.

Be sure to act soon as all of these offers expire Feb. 28, 2022.