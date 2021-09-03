Here are the 5 states that don't have sales tax, and what you need to know about each

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Here's what you need to know about each state that does not charge sales tax on purchases.

But five states actually do not levy a sales tax. There are stipulations to each of these, however, varying from higher taxes on income and/or property, or the ability for local jurisdictions to implement their own sales tax.

Property and income tax vary greatly based on where you live, your income and the value of your home. However, sales tax is based on where you make purchases. So yes, when you travel to another state, you are subject to their sales taxes.

Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. The three most common taxes we hear about are income tax , property tax and sales tax.

Sales tax is a large revenue driver for 45 states and the District of Columbia. According to the Tax Foundation, the average taxpayer will pay just over $1,000 per year in sales tax. In the 2020 fiscal year, income from state retail sales taxes totaled $340 billion. This makes up roughly a third of all state tax revenue, second only to income tax. Sales taxes are a key way to fund government initiatives.

While the states below do not charge sales tax, in some cases, counties and cities within these states can charge their own taxes.

Alaska

Known as 'The Last Frontier', Alaska is the most tax-friendly state in the country. It has no sales tax and no state income tax. Alaska charges a slightly higher than average property tax rate of 1.18%, but the state has several ways to apply for property tax exemptions.

Throughout Alaska, many of their counties, known as 'boroughs', do charge sales tax. For example, Juneau Borough charges a 5% sales tax on eligible purchases, and it collected over $47 million in sales taxes in 2020.

Delaware

The 'First State' also does not charge its residents or visitors any state sales tax. Additionally, no jurisdictions within Delaware exercise any sales tax measures. However, Delaware has a gross sellers tax that applies to businesses on the amount of total sales from goods and services sold.

While Delaware has no sales tax, low property taxes and is known as a corporate tax shelter, it offsets this by levying a moderate income tax.

Montana

Another sparsely populated state, Montana does not have a state sales tax. However, local municipalities that attract tourists such as Big Sky have the right to implement local sales taxes. Property taxes are on the heavier end of the scale, and income tax is near the average rate of all 50 states.

New Hampshire

The Granite State has also opted out of collecting sales taxes. The caveat to the lack of sales tax is that New Hampshire has one of the highest property tax rates in the country. Income tax is extremely limited as it only applies to interest (like from a high-yield savings account) and dividend income (like dividends from stock purchases).

Oregon

Lastly, the Beaver State does not collect sales taxes. However, the one caveat listed on the Oregon Department of Revenue website is if you purchase a new car outside of the state, you must pay sales tax in order to register the car.

To offset the lack of sales tax, Oregon has a very high income tax burden, and a moderately high property tax rate.

Sales tax isn't the only tax to consider

While you may think you pay a lot of sales tax because of how often you're charged it, of the list of taxes you will pay in your lifetime, sales tax actually doesn't amount to as much as you think. Even if you live in a state that has sales taxes, there are legal ways to sometimes avoid paying them, including sales tax holidays. In fact, you will likely pay more in loan interest than sales tax throughout your life.

But if you are considering what your tax burden may be in a new state, be sure to consider these larger tax bills: