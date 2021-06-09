U.S. Bank business credit card with $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee and cash-back rewards

Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
U.S. Bank has a business credit card to help business owners earn more from their company expenses — plus the chance to earn a $500 sign-up bonus — all for no annual fee.
The U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® lets cardholders earn up to 3% cash back on eligible gas station, office supply store and cell phone/service provider net purchases.
And, if you spend $3,000 in your first 90 days of opening your account, you can earn $500 cash back into your company's wallet.
U.S. Bank just recently introduced a new rewards credit card for consumers, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card. But for business owners, the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard is a way to maximize how often you fill up your gas tank during your commute and work travel, plus it rewards you every time you stock up on supplies for the office. There are no limits on the total rewards you can earn and your rewards never expire.
For business owners planning to make a company purchase or needing to pay off other credit card debt, the card offers an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 billing cycles (after, 13.99% to 22.99% variable APR).
Here is a complete snapshot of what cardholders of the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard can expect.
Rewards program
U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard members can earn rewards for spending in the following categories:
- Up to 3% cash back on eligible gas station, office supply store and cell phone/service provider net purchases
- 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases
U.S. Bank provides a handy rewards calculator on its website where you can see how fast your cash back adds up using your estimated spend in the above categories.
Cardholder perks
Beyond its $500 welcome bonus, cash-back program and no annual fee, the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard also offers the below perks:
- 25% annual bonus: Get 25% of your prior year's cash rewards, up to $250, on the anniversary of opening your account
- Contactless credit card: You just tap your card to make payments safely and quickly
- Cell phone protection: Up to $1,000 reimbursement per year ($800 max per claim, two claims per year) if your mobile phone gets stolen or damaged
- Dedicated customer service: They are available 24/7 for your hours on and off the clock
- Security features: These include zero fraud liability, chip technology and 24/7 fraud monitoring
- Spending tracker: Access to a free online tool to track your business spending instantly
As a cardholder of the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard, you can also count on World Elite Mastercard benefits. Take advantage of perks like Fandango credit for digital movie rentals and movie ticket purchases, plus complimentary 24/7 World Elite concierge service for assistance planning vacations, booking dinner reservations and shopping for gifts. Cardholders also get access to Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services to make travel arrangements and get a suite of benefits, amenities, upgrades and premium travel offers for hotels, air travel, tours, cruises, car rentals and more.
The U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard is one of three products in U.S. Bank's suite of business credit cards.
U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard®
Rewards
Earn up to 3% cash back on eligible gas station, office supply store and cell phone/service provider net purchases; 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn $500 cash back after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days of opening your account
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 billing cycles
Regular APR
13.99% to 22.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
2% in U.S. dollars; 3% in a foreign currency
Credit needed
Excellent, Good
See rates and fees. Terms apply.
Read more
