U.S. Bank business credit card with $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee and cash-back rewards

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

U.S. Bank has a business credit card to help business owners earn more from their company expenses — plus the chance to earn a $500 sign-up bonus — all for no annual fee.

The U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® lets cardholders earn up to 3% cash back on eligible gas station, office supply store and cell phone/service provider net purchases.

And, if you spend $3,000 in your first 90 days of opening your account, you can earn $500 cash back into your company's wallet.

U.S. Bank just recently introduced a new rewards credit card for consumers, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card. But for business owners, the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard is a way to maximize how often you fill up your gas tank during your commute and work travel, plus it rewards you every time you stock up on supplies for the office. There are no limits on the total rewards you can earn and your rewards never expire.

For business owners planning to make a company purchase or needing to pay off other credit card debt, the card offers an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 billing cycles (after, 13.99% to 22.99% variable APR).

Here is a complete snapshot of what cardholders of the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard can expect.