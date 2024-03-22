What is an IRA and how does it work?

Compare investing resources

How does an IRA work?

An IRA allows you to invest pre-tax money into different asset classes, including stocks, bonds and mutual funds. Since the money typically isn't taxed, there is more to invest. Anyone with earned income can open an IRA through a bank, robo-advisor, brokerage or other financial institution. There are annual contribution limits, however, and you must typically wait until age 59 ½ to start making withdrawals without penalty, according to the IRS. Depending on your filing status, your income and whether you have a retirement plan through your job, part or all of your IRA contributions can be deducted from your taxable income. If you have money in a 401(k) plan or another employer-sponsored retirement account that you no longer contribute to, it can usually be rolled over into an IRA and retain its tax-deferred status.

Types of IRAs

There are several types of IRAs, with varying rules about contributions, taxation and distributions. You can have multiple IRA accounts, but annual contribution limits are cumulative. Traditional IRA Traditional IRAs are the most common form, with 31% of U.S. households having one, according to a February 2024 report from the Investment Company Institute. Your contributions can lower your taxable income for that year, though there is a cap of $7,000 in 2004 ($8,000 if you're 50 or older). When you withdraw funds later, you'll pay taxes on the full amount being taken out If you make a withdrawal from your IRA before age 59½, there is usually a 10% penalty. And starting at age 73, you must start making withdrawals, referred to as required minimum distributions (RMDs). Vanguard offers traditional and Roth IRAs, with no commission fees for stock and exchange-traded fund trades, no brokerage fee if you sign up for e-statements and no transaction fees for more than 3,000 mutual funds. The Vanguard Digital Advisor robo-advisor is available for a 90-day free trial.

Vanguard Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Vanguard account, but minimum $1,000 deposit to invest in many retirement funds; robo-advisor Vanguard Digital Advisor® requires minimum $3,000 to enroll

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock and ETF trades; zero transaction fees for over 3,000 mutual funds; $20 annual service fee for IRAs and brokerage accounts unless you opt into paperless statements; robo-advisor Vanguard Digital Advisor® charges up to 0.20% in advisory fees (after 90 days)

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Vanguard Digital Advisor® IRA: Vanguard Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Spousal and SEP IRAs Brokerage and trading: Vanguard Trading Other: Vanguard 529 Plan

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs, ETFs and options

Educational resources Retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Roth IRA Unlike other IRAs, contributions to Roth IRAs are taxed before they're deposited. That gives you less to invest but can be useful if you expect to be in a higher tax bracket when you retire.



Roth IRAs aren't subject to RMDs but they do come with income caps: $153,000 for individuals, $228,000 for married couples filing jointly and $10,000 for married couples filing separately. Fidelity Investing offers traditional, Roth and rollover IRAs, with no minimum to open an account. If your balance is over $25,000, you get free access to Fidelity advisors.

Fidelity Investments Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Fidelity Go® account, but minimum $10 balance according to the investment strategy chosen

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock, ETF, options trades and some mutual funds; zero transaction fees for over 3,400 mutual funds; $0.65 per options contract. Fidelity Go® has no advisory fees for balances under $25,000 (0.35% per year for balances of $25,000 and over and this includes access to unlimited 1-on-1 coaching calls from a Fidelity advisor)

Bonus Find special offers here

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Fidelity Go® IRA: Traditional, Roth and Rollover IRAs Brokerage and trading: Fidelity Investments Trading Other: Fidelity Investments 529 College Savings; Fidelity HSA ®

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, CDs, options and fractional shares

Educational resources Extensive tools and industry-leading, in-depth research from 20-plus independent providers Terms apply.

SEP IRA A Simplified Employee Pension (SEP)-IRA allows self-employed workers and small business owners to contribute to a traditional IRA set up for themselves or their employees. Only employers contribute to these plans and all eligible employees need to receive equal contributions. To qualify for a SEP-IRA, you must be at least 21, have worked at your company for three of the past five years and earned at least $750 in taxable income. SIMPLE IRA A Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees (SIMPLE) IRA is aimed at businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Employers can either make a mandatory contribution of 2% of an employee's income or a dollar-for-dollar match of their contribution, up to 3%.



To be eligible for a SIMPLE IRA, employees must receive at least $5,000 in the current year, as well as two prior years. Employees can also contribute to a traditional or Roth IRA.

How to open an IRA

If you have earned income, you can open an IRA at a bank, brokerage or other financial institution. Shop around for a firm with fees, customer service and a track record you feel comfortable with. Charles Schwab offers traditional, Roth and rollover IRAs with no fees or minimums and a wide array of commission-free stocks, options and exchange-traded funds. If you prefer a hands-off approach, the Schwab Intelligent Portfolios robo-advisor offers automatic rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting.

Charles Schwab Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No account minimum for active investing through Schwab One ® Brokerage Account. Automated investing through Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® requires a $5,000 minimum deposit

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Schwab One ® Brokerage Account has no account fees, $0 commission fees for stock and ETF trades, $0 transaction fees for over 4,000 mutual funds and a $0.65 fee per options contract

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium™ IRA: Charles Schwab Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Inherited and Custodial IRAs; plus, a Personal Choice Retirement Account ® (PCRA) Brokerage and trading: Schwab One ® Brokerage Account, Brokerage Account + Specialized Platforms and Support for Trading, Schwab Global Account™ and Schwab Organization Account

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs and ETFs

Educational resources Extensive retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Investing app Robinhood offers an unlimited 1% match on IRA transfers to a Robinhood traditional or Roth IRA. In addition to the matched contribution, deposits of up to $1,000 are available to invest immediately and the app provides a variety of investment recommendations.

Robinhood Retirement Learn More On Robinhood's secure site Minimum deposit and balance There is a $20 minimum to invest in the portfolio Robinhood recommends to you

Fees Robinhood doesn't charge any management fees or commission fees for the IRA account. However, an IRA Match Early Withdrawal Fee may apply in some circumstances

Bonus The Robinhood IRA offers a 1% match on eligible contributions up to IRA contribution limits. Limitations apply.*

Investment vehicles Traditional IRA and Roth IRA

Investment options Stocks and ETFs (users can invest in Robinhood's selection of 5–8 recommended ETFs, pick their own, or do a combination of both). According to the website, eligible users will soon be able to trade options in their IRA

Educational resources Robinhood offers education materials on their website Terms apply. Does not apply to crypto asset portfolios. *The IRA Match is automatically added after eligible contributions from an external bank account. Keep the contributions in your IRA for at least 5 years from the date you contribute. IRA Match FAQ. Other fees may apply. See Fee Schedule for more details.

Contribution limits

Each year, the IRS caps on how much you can invest in an IRA, though the dollar amount varies by account type. For the 2024 tax year, the limit on traditional and Roth IRAs is $7,000 ($6,500 for tax year 2023). For individuals 50 or older, the limit is $8,000 in 2024 ($7,500 for 2023). The 2024 limit for a SEP-IRA is either 25% of an employee's income or $69,000, whichever is less. (The dollar limit for tax year 2023 is $66,000.) The contribution limit for SIMPLE IRAs is $16,000 in tax year 2024 ($15,500 in 2023), plus an additional $3,500 catch-up contribution for working Americans 50 and older.

IRA vs. 401(k)

Both IRAs and 401(k) plans are usually tax-deferred, but a 401(k) is offered through an employer while an IRA is opened by the individual. Many people have both an IRA and a 401(k), which can diversify your portfolio and protect you from market fluctuations. IRAs usually offer more investment options and allow you to contribute to the same plan even if you change jobs. On the flipside, there is no employer match with a traditional IRA and contribution limits are lower.



In addition, unlike a 401(k), you cannot take a loan out against your IRA.

When can I withdraw from my IRA?

You can begin making penalty-free withdrawals (called qualified distributions) from a traditional IRA starting at age 59½. If you take money out before then, you'll have to pay a 10% penalty in addition to the standard income taxes. There are a few exceptions, such as paying for higher education, medical expenses, the birth/adoption of a child or recovering from a disaster. If you have a Roth IRA, it must be opened for at least five years to avoid a penalty, according to the IRS, even if you're over 59½. If you make an early withdrawal from a Roth IRA that's at least five years old, you only pay taxes and penalties on any earnings that have accrued: So, if you contributed $10,000 to your IRA and it's earned $2,000 interest, you could withdraw up to $10,000 without a fee. There are some exceptions for penalties on Roth IRAs, including for first-time homebuyers and higher education. An early withdrawal from a SIMPLE IRA is assessed a 10% penalty. If it's within two years of the account opening, however, the amount increases to 25%.

Required minimum distributions

Once you reach age 73, you are required to withdraw a minimum amount from your IRA each year. (Roth IRAs are exempt from these annual distributions.)



The size of your annual RMD depends on your age, marital status and the cumulative amount in all your IRAs. RMDs can be taken from a single account or from across several.

FAQs Is a 401k the same as an IRA? A 401(k) is different from an IRA as it's often employer-sponsored, has a higher contribution limit and different withdrawal requirements as well. What age can you withdraw from an IRA? You can typically start making penalty-free withdrawals from an IRA starting at age 59½. Is it better to have a 401k or IRA? IRAs and 401(k) plans offer unique tax and investment benefits. Many people have both, which can diversify your portfolio and protect you from market fluctuations. Do you pay taxes on an IRA? Yes, taxes are paid when you withdraw funds in retirement except for a Roth IRA, which is taxed before the money is invested.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

An IRA is a great option for those who want to maximize their retirement savings beyond the traditional 401(k). You can contribute to an IRA as long as you are earning income, but it doesn't need to be sponsored by your employer. It's important to know about the different types of IRA to make the best financial decision.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every investment article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.