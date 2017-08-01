Dow 22,000 watch is on with futures up sharply

U.S. stock futures were setting up for a strong start to August. The Dow on Monday logged its 30th record high close of 2017, finishing July about 108 points away from 22,000. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were riding three session losing streaks. (CNBC)



* June personal income and spending at 8:30 a.m. ET

* July ISM manufacturing and June construction spending at 10 a.m. ET

* The nation's automakers release July sales throughout the morning

July on Wall Street was the best month since February. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained nearly 2 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. The Dow advanced about 2.5 percent for the month. August has not been very bullish this decade. (CNBC)

A largest driver of the Dow in recent weeks has been Boeing (BA). Shares of the U.S. aircraft maker gained nearly 22.8 percent in July, the best month since October 1982. Boeing has added more than 300 points to the Dow in the past month. (CNBC)

Pfizer (PFE), another Dow stock, reported this morning a mixed quarter with earnings that beat expectations but revenue that missed. However, the main event comes after the bell when Apple (AAPL) issues its fiscal third quarter results. Solid gains are expected. (CNBC)

Under Armour (UAA) this morning reported a 3 cent per share quarterly loss, half the red ink than was expected. Revenue also beat. But the athletic apparel maker warned on full-year results and announced a restructuring. Shares were lower in the premarket. (CNBC)