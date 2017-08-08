    ×

    Geopolitical tensions back in the spotlight as Asian shares await China inflation data

    • The dollar received a boost from a record U.S. job openings number for the month of June
    • Geopolitical tensions ramped up as President Donald Trump warned of "fire and fury" if North Korea continued to make threats against the U.S.
    • Commonwealth Bank of Australia full-year profits beat expectations

    The dollar got a boost from the release of monthly jobs openings stateside while geopolitical tensions re-entered the spotlight ahead of the Wednesday market open in Asia.

    U.S. job openings, a labor demand metric, rose by a record 6.2 million in June, exceeding hiring, according to Reuters. Market watchers took note of the data as strength in the labor market is likely to result in higher wage pressures and influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

    "The data keeps the Fed on track for another rate hike later this year, but with wage pressures not yet showing in higher average hourly earning, the market remains skeptical," National Australia Bank currency strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a note.

    The dollar index, which measure the dollar against a basket of rival currencies stood at 93.647 at 6:55 a.m. HK/SIN, above the 93.3 seen for most of the overnight session.

    President Donald Trump was also in the news after he warned North Korea it would be "met with fire and fury" if it continued to make threats against the U.S. His comments came on the back of a report from the Washington Post that the hermit state had created a miniaturized nuclear weapon that could fit in its missiles.

    Just hours after Trump's warning, North Korea reportedly said it was "carefully examining" a plan to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with missiles.

    Equities stateside closed lower Tuesday following Trump's comments on North Korea. The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 0.15 percent, or 33.08 points, to close at 22,085.34, the S&P 500 declined 0.24 percent, or 5.99 points, to end at 2,474.92 and the Nasdaq slid 0.21 percent, or 13.31 points, to finish the session at 6,370.46.

    In Asia, futures pointed to a lower open for equities in Japan. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were off 0.48 percent at 19,900 and Osaka futures 0.23 percent lower at 19,950. Those compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225 index's Tuesday close of 19,996.01.

    In Australia, SPI futures were down 1.08 percent at 5,682, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's previous close of 5,743.754.

    The Singapore market is closed for the National Day public holiday.

    On the earnings front, Commonwealth Bank of Australia announced Wednesday its full-year profits rose 4.6 percent to A$9.88 billion ($7.82 billion). The bank currently faces allegations it breached money laundering rules Down Under. CBA scrapped the bonus of its chief executive following the allegations.

    Meanwhile, potential market movers in Asia could include Hong Kong's Esprit Holdings. The retailer release its full-year profit estimate for the year that ended on June 30. The company said net profits were expected to come in at a range between HK$50 million ($6.39 million) to HK$80 million ($10.23 million) compared to the HK$21 million ($1.53 million) seen last year.

    Other corporate news of note included the announcement of a joint venture between Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan. The 300 million yen ($2.71 million) joint venture aims to process customer data at the Japanese bank in order to improve services, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

    The Hong Kong Exchange Group and Japan's Bridgestone are also expected to report earnings during the day.

    Ahead, investors are expected to focus on inflation data out of China during the trading session (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:30 a.m.: Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Index
    • 9:30 a.m.: China July CPI and PPI

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

