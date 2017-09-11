US stock futures rally as country focuses on Irma

The U.N. Security Council is set to vote today on a watered-down U.S.-drafted resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea over its latest nuclear test, diplomats said, but it was unclear whether China and Russia would support it. (Reuters)

North Korea warned today the United States would pay a "due price" for spearheading a U.N. Security Council resolution against its latest nuclear test, as Washington presses for a vote on a draft resolution imposing more sanctions on Pyongyang. (Reuters)

The dollar rose this morning on relief that North Korea did not conduct a further missile test at the weekend when it celebrated its founding anniversary. A weakening of Irma over the United States also tempered demand for safer assets. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump is preparing to preside over his first 9/11 commemoration in office and will be joined by first lady Melania Trump. The Trumps plan to observe a moment of silence at the White House this morning at about the time the first plane struck one of the Twin Towers 16 years ago. (AP)

President Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who left the White House in August, declared war on "60 Minutes" Sunday against the GOP congressional leadership. He called on Gary Cohn, Trump's economic adviser, to resign, and outlined his views on issues ranging from immigration to trade. (Washington Post)

Trump has led a quiet rise of a socially conservative agenda. The administration opened the door to allowing more firearms on federal lands. It scrapped references to "LGBTQ youth" from the description of a program for victims of sex trafficking. And it eliminated funding to international groups that provide abortion. (NY Times)

Facebook says it is willing to spend as much as $1 billion to cultivate original shows for its platform, according to the Wall Street Journal. The figure, which could fluctuate based on the success of Facebook's programming, covers potential spending through 2018.

It looks like Apple is about to launch its top-tier phone tomorrow as the iPhone X, if the latest leaked firmware is accurate, according to the Verge. Up until now, most have been calling it the iPhone 8. Nonetheless, everyone will find out on Tuesday. (The Verge)



*Why Apple's iPhone release could take down the market (CNBC Trading Nation)

*Apple tests customer loyalty with $1,000 iPhone (Financial Times)