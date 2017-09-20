The Fed's decision takes center stage on Wall Street

Rescuers searched through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings early this morning after Mexico's deadliest earthquake since 1985 killed at least 217 people. The quake struck around 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday and had a magnitude of 7.1, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (NBC News)



*Images of devastation from the Mexico City earthquake (CNBC)

Hurricane Maria has weakened to a Category 4 hurricane but remains "extremely dangerous" and is expected to retain this intensity until it makes landfall in Puerto Rico in a couple of hours, the National Hurricane Center said. (Reuters)

President Trump is using money donated to his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee to pay for his lawyers in the probe of alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election, Reuters has learned. (Reuters)

Vice President Mike Pence says the administration fully supports a last-ditch Senate bill to gut and replace Obamacare — but 10 governors of both parties immediately afterward called on Senate leaders to not even consider that legislation. (CNBC)

Officials and pundits across Asia struggled to parse Trump's vow Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly to "totally destroy North Korea" if provoked. In a region well used to Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear weapons, Trump's comments stood out. (AP)



*North Korea ambassador walks out of UN assembly in boycott of Trump's speech (CNBC)

Republican lawmakers have agreed to move forward on a budget that would add to the federal deficit in order to pave the way for a $1.5 trillion tax cut over the next 10 years. (NY Times)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren again urged the Federal Reserve to remove Wells Fargo's board in response to the bank's fake account scandal. The Massachusetts Democrat contended that the central bank has a chance to "step up" and prove it cares about protecting consumers. (CNBC's Mad Money)

Wal-Mart, Target, and PepsiCo joined an expanded group of nearly 800 companies calling in a letter for U.S. legislation to protect immigrants brought into the country illegally by their parents from deportation, according to organizer FWD.us. (Reuters)



*Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows (Reuters)

Amazon is growing its partnership with department store chain Kohl's. Kohl's said it will begin accepting Amazon.com returns at certain U.S. locations. The retailer will pack and ship eligible items — back to an Amazon fulfillment center — for free. (CNBC)

Uber, which is the subject of a federal probe into whether it broke bribery laws, has started a review of its Asia operations and notified authorities about payments made by staff to police officers in Indonesia, Reuters has learned. (Reuters)