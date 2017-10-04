Puerto Rico resembles 'a war zone.' This is what Trump must do to help

Although the hurricane struck on Sept. 20, Puerto Rico still resembles a war zone. Buildings look bombed, and electric cables, glass debris and power poles are strewn through the streets. Many people on the island still have no electricity, food, water or communications. Bartering is the only way to get certain necessities. Given the chaos we are still struggling with, I pray every day that all of our employees will make it to and from work safely.

Once they arrive, getting our fleet fueled so we can continue connecting our customers takes hours more than it should, slowing the repairs we need to do. We are running on generators never meant to operate continuously as long as they have been, and many are breaking down for lack of maintenance parts. We're among the lucky ones. Some communications companies are going dark in different places around the island because they can't regularly get fuel for their own generators.

Puerto Ricans don't need to be coddled, but we need a helping hand to get on our feet. The biggest need I see is for more logistical help — quickly. Aid is essential and coming in daily, but we need significantly more assistance to get lifesaving resources into the hands of those who need it — ideally, from military personnel with the right skill set to do this rapidly. Otherwise, this natural disaster will quickly turn into a humanitarian disaster, as well.

— By David Bogaty, a member of the CNBC-YPO Chief Executive Network and CEO of WorldNet, a voice, data, cloud and internet services firm in Puerto Rico

About YPO

CNBC and YPO have formed an exclusive editorial partnership consisting of regional "Chief Executive Networks" in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. These Chief Executive Networks are made up of a sample of YPO's global network of 24,000 top executives from 120 countries who are on the front lines of the economy and run companies that collectively generate $6 trillion in annual revenue.