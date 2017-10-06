Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit down after Thursday's solid gains. The big news is the September jobs report coming out this morning. Because of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, only 90,000 net new jobs are expected to have been created. The yield on the 10-year treasury note is back up to 2.36 percent.



OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are down about 1 percent but holding to the $50 a barrel level. Gasoline prices fell another penny overnight to $2.51 a gallon, national average.

-The Trump administration is working on a plan to undo the added restrictions on power plants imposed by the Obama administration.