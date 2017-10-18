Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: ADBE, EBAY & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Adobe's stock jumped 8 percent in after-hours trade. The software company gave better-than-expected profit expectations for 2018.

Shares of Ebay dropped more than 5 percent in the extended session after the online marketplace company offered mixed guidance.

American Express shares rose slightly after the bell. The company reported better-than-expected earnings. Separately, AmEx announced that Stephen Squeri will succeed Kenneth Chenault as CEO.

Shares of Blue Apron slipped after the meal-kit company announced it would lay offs about 6 percent of its total workforce.

Kinder Morgan shares gained more than 1 percent after the company reported third-quarter revenue above expectations.

United Continental gained as much as 1 percent in extended trading after the company posted higher-than-expected third-quarter results. The stock was last seen little changed.