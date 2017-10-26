    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's broad losses. In addition to another busy day of earnings, we get weekly jobless claims numbers and pending home sales this morning.

    -Twitter shares are jumping 9 percent as it beat on revenue expectations and came closer than ever to reaching a profitable quarter. Ford just reported better than expected earnings and revenue. CNBC parent Comcast beat earnings expectations, but missed slightly on revenues.

    TAX REFORM

    -The House will vote on a budget bill today that's a major key to eventually passing a GOP tax reform package. The vote is expected to be close as some Republicans are revolting against a possible cut in state and local tax deductions.

