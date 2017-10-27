    ×

    Futures point to a higher open as investors gear up for bumper earnings, GDP data

    • Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Exxon Mobil, Philips 66 and TransUnion are just a handful of the companies set to publish earnings
    • Oil prices were under slight pressure in early trade

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open Friday as investors turned their attention to another big batch of earnings and key economic releases.

    On the final trading day of the week, corporate earnings continue to pour in, with several key brands gearing up to release their latest financial reports.

    AbbVie, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, ExxonMobil, Merck, Phillips 66 and TransUnion are just a handful of the major companies set to publish ahead of the opening bell.

    Meanwhile, real gross domestic product (GDP) data is expected to keep investors buzzing on Wall Street, with the latest economic data set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET. Elsewhere, consumer sentiment data is expected to be released around 10 a.m. ET.

    In central banking news, the European Central Bank announced Thursday that it plans on cutting the level of the bonds that it purchases each month. However, it will extend the monetary stimulus program until at least September 2018.

    Meantime, a few House Republicans sent a letter to President Donald Trump, calling upon him not to reappoint Janet Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve when her term expires in early 2018.

    In politics, the House narrowly voted to approve a Senate version of next year's federal budget Thursday, making it easier for the Senate to push through tax cuts in the future.

    Looking to energy, oil prices were under slight pressure in early trade, with U.S. crude trading around $52.63 at 5:05 a.m. ET, while Brent hovered around $59.26 per barrel.

    Overseas, European stocks were posting gains during its morning trade, while markets in Asia finished mostly higher. In the previous session, U.S. stocks finished on a positive note, following the latest cluster of corporate earnings.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox and Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.

