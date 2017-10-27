Futures point to a higher open as investors gear up for bumper earnings, GDP data

AbbVie, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, ExxonMobil, Merck, Phillips 66 and TransUnion are just a handful of the major companies set to publish ahead of the opening bell.

Meanwhile, real gross domestic product (GDP) data is expected to keep investors buzzing on Wall Street, with the latest economic data set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET. Elsewhere, consumer sentiment data is expected to be released around 10 a.m. ET.

In central banking news, the European Central Bank announced Thursday that it plans on cutting the level of the bonds that it purchases each month. However, it will extend the monetary stimulus program until at least September 2018.

Meantime, a few House Republicans sent a letter to President Donald Trump, calling upon him not to reappoint Janet Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve when her term expires in early 2018.

In politics, the House narrowly voted to approve a Senate version of next year's federal budget Thursday, making it easier for the Senate to push through tax cuts in the future.