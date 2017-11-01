Asian shares trade mixed as Australian miners rise

The Nikkei 225 edged up 0.08 percent in early trade after hitting its highest levels since 1996 in the prior session.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi slid 0.24 percent. Blue-chip tech stocks edged down after closing higher by more than 3 percent in the Wednesday session: Samsung Electronics was off 0.31 percent and SK Hynix lost 1.76 percent.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 was off 0.04 percent as gains in mining stocks were offset by losses in financials. Miners climbed after iron prices rose on Wednesday: Rio Tinto was up 1.99 percent, Fortescue Metals climbed 4.38 percent and Atlas Iron jumped 6.25 percent.

Shares of National Australia Bank fell 2.59 percent after the company reported that full-year profit for the year ending Sept. 30 came in at 6.64 billion ($5.09 billion). The bank also said expenses were expected to increase between 5 and 8 percent for the 2018 fiscal year and that a net 4,000 jobs at the company would be "impacted" by automation efforts.