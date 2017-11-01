Asian shares trade mixed as Australian miners rise

Asian shares were narrowly mixed on Thursday after Wall Street closed mixed in the last session. Investors also digested the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates steady.
Markets on the move
The Nikkei 225 edged up 0.08 percent in early trade after hitting its highest levels since 1996 in the prior session.
Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi slid 0.24 percent. Blue-chip tech stocks edged down after closing higher by more than 3 percent in the Wednesday session: Samsung Electronics was off 0.31 percent and SK Hynix lost 1.76 percent.
Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 was off 0.04 percent as gains in mining stocks were offset by losses in financials. Miners climbed after iron prices rose on Wednesday: Rio Tinto was up 1.99 percent, Fortescue Metals climbed 4.38 percent and Atlas Iron jumped 6.25 percent.
Shares of National Australia Bank fell 2.59 percent after the company reported that full-year profit for the year ending Sept. 30 came in at 6.64 billion ($5.09 billion). The bank also said expenses were expected to increase between 5 and 8 percent for the 2018 fiscal year and that a net 4,000 jobs at the company would be "impacted" by automation efforts.
Stateside, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday after the Fed held interest rates steady. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.25 percent, or 57.77 points, to end at 23,435.01.
The lead up
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged following the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, a move that was largely expected by markets. The central bank did not explicitly signal when the next interest rate hike would come, but said economic activity in the U.S. was "rising at a solid rate."
Still, markets took that as an indication that the Fed would likely raise interest rates in December. Odds for a December rate hike stood at 96.7 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool early on Thursday.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will choose Fed Governor Jerome "Jay" Powell to be the next chair of the central bank, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a source. Trump is due to make his formal announcement on the matter on Thursday U.S. time. Current Fed chair Janet Yellen's term will expire in February 2018.
Economic data released on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy was chugging along solidly. The ISM manufacturing index in October hit 58.7, a touch better than the 58.6 forecast in a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, a total of 235,000 private-sector jobs were created in October, above an estimate of 200,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters survey. Nonfarm payrolls numbers are expected on Friday during U.S. hours.
Ahead, investors will keep an eye on the Bank of England, which many expect to raise interest rates for the first time in more than 10 years on Thursday.
Corporate news
Honda expects full-year operating profit in the year ending March to come in at 745 billion yen ($6.53 billion), above its earlier estimate of 725 billion yen, Reuters said. The upward revision was attributed to solid auto sales in China, Reuters added. Honda stock rallied in early trade, climbing 4.67 percent as other Japanese automaker traded mixed.
Meanwhile, CK Asset Holdings announced on Wednesday it was selling a property in the Hong Kong central business district for a record 40.2 billion Hong Kong dollars ($5.15 billion).
Watching the dollar
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six rivals, was a touch softer at 94.725 at 8:20 a.m. HK/SIN. The greenback had broadly firmed in the last session after the Fed held interest rates steady.
Against the yen, the greenback traded at 114.03, compared to levels around the 113 handle seen at the beginning of the week, but below a session high of 114.21.
The British pound edged up ahead of the Bank of England's rates decision. The currency last traded at $1.3262.
The commodities trade
Oil prices were steady after they settled lower on Wednesday. The slide in prices in the last session followed the release of U.S. government data showing the draw in U.S. crude stocks fell short of the level earlier reported by the American Petroleum Institute.
Brent crude was little changed, trading higher by 0.02 percent at $60.50 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was off 0.07 percent at $54.26.
What's on tap
The economic calendar for Asia is fairly light on Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):
- 12:00 p.m.: Thailand October consumer confidence
- 1:00 p.m.: Japan October consumer confidence