Futures point to a mixed open on Wall Street, as CVS, Mylan, Etsy earnings take center stage

Priceline, Avis Budget, TripAdvisor, AMC Entertainment, Etsy, GoDaddy, TrueCar and Weight Watchers are expected to publish corporate earnings after the bell.

On the political front, U.S. President Donald Trump will be continuing his trip in Asia this week.

On Monday, Trump said that the States stood by Japan, when it comes to dealing with North Korean "menace", Reuters reported, adding that both Japan and the U.S. should work together to fix issues with trade.

The trip is expected to call attention to the president and the U.S.' commitment to longstanding alliances and partnerships within Asia.

Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, New York Fed President William Dudley is expected to be at an Economic Club of New York's luncheon on Monday.

Investors will be paying close attention to the speech, to see if Dudley comments on the state of the U.S. economy, following the latest nonfarms data that revealed that the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October.