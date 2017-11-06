Wall Street seeks direction after eight straight weekly gains

At least 26 people are dead and 20 others are wounded after a man dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday. Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was identified as the shooter, according to law enforcement officials. Kelley was found dead after the attack. (AP)

Speaking at a joint press conference in Tokyo, President Donald Trump said he believed the Texas church shooting was caused by a "mental health problem," and not because of a problem with U.S. gun laws. (CNBC)



During his Asia trip, Trump said Japan could shoot down North Korean missiles with U.S. military technology. He said the purchasing of military equipment would bring employment to the U.S. and safety to Japan. (CNBC)



* Trump says Japan's economy is not 'as good as ours' and(CNBC)

* Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of State (Reuters)

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said today reports that he did not disclose ties to a firm linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin are wrong. Ross was revealed to have business links to a firm with close ties to Putin during a leak of financial documents over the weekend. (CNBC)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have enough evidence now to bring criminal charges against President Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, and Flynn's son, NBC News reports, citing sources.

The House tax-writing committee will begin revising the GOP's tax reform bill today with tweaks and some more substantial changes expected to a number of individual and corporate tax proposals. Republicans last week unveiled the first draft of a 429-page tax bill. (Reuters)

New York Fed President William Dudley, a key figure in the unprecedented government response to the 2008 financial crisis, is expected to announce his retirement as soon as this week, sources tell CNBC.

Amazon (AMZN) is cutting the prices of products from third-party sellers as the holiday season approaches. The sellers would still get full price while allowing Amazon to compete more aggressively with Wal-Mart (WMT) and other competitors. (Reuters)



* Toys R Us, which sought bankruptcy protection, to open on Thanksgiving (USA Today)

J.C. Penney (JCP) will no longer have a chief merchandising officer, once one of the most powerful jobs in retail, further demonstrating the industry's turmoil. Its current CMO will be leaving the company and will not be replaced. (CNBC)