IAC, 21st Century Fox, Monster Beverage, Square, Hostess Brands, Roku, Sunrun and Twilio are expected to publish earnings after the bell.

Politics is also expected to set a slight tone on Wall Street as U.S. President Donald Trump continues his journey abroad in Asia.

On Wednesday, Trump continued to draw attention to the threat that North Korea poses to the rest of the world, as he traveled from South Korea to China. In an address to South Korean lawmakers, Trump said that Kim Jong-Un's regime "has interpreted America's past restraint as weakness."

"This would be a fatal miscalculation. This is a very different administration than the United States has had in the past," said Trump, warning North Korea to "not underestimate us".

On the data front, weekly mortgage applications are set to be released at 7 a.m. ET.