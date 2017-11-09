Asian shares to take cues from Wall Street's slide following tax plan unveil

Senate Republicans released their tax plan, which contained several differences from a bill introduced by the House, on Thursday. While the bill also called for the corporate tax rate to be cut to 20 percent from 35 percent, that change would likely only come into effect in 2019, a source told CNBC.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday as markets digested news of a possible delay in corporate tax cuts. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 0.43 percent, or 101.42 points, to close at 23,461.94, the S&P 500 closed down 0.38 percent to end at 2,584.62 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.58 percent to finish the session at 6,750.05.

The dollar also fell against a basket of currencies in response. The dollar index stood at 94.523 at 6:44 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the greenback last traded at 113.43. The U.S. currency had traded around 114 during Asian trade on Thursday before sliding to the 113.5 handle when Japanese equities took a tumble in afternoon Asian trade.

Gold prices rose to their highest levels in around three weeks on the softer dollar. The yellow metal stood at $1,284.61 per ounce on Thursday.