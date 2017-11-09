Luxury gifts are back in style for the holidays. Here's what you can buy this year

After a tough end to 2016, luxury purchases are back in fashion, and that should bode well for the holiday season.
Last year, a sluggish economy and uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election weighed on shoppers' wallets for expensive goods, according to Bain & Company's annual global luxury study. But this year, the overall luxury market is expected to grow by 5 percent, with cars, costly experiences and high-end food accounting for a large share of spending, the report found.
Shoes, jewelry and bags remain big-ticket items and the fastest-growing luxury categories, according to Bain. Those are sure to be on many shoppers' wish lists this holiday season, as brands try to lure customers in with bespoke options and one-of-a-kind deals. Tiffany & Co. has already been in the news for its luxury line of "everyday items," which includes a $1,000 tin can and a $425 protractor.
Here's a selection of what some luxury retailers have to offer, if you're willing to spend big bucks.
Price: $9,000
Buy now: Tiffany ball of yarn
Tiffany might be known best for its jewelry, but the retailer is offering a handful of limited-edition "everyday items" this Christmas, which are sure to catch shoppers' attention.
One unique item on the list: a ball of yarn, handspun with individual strands of sterling silver. Only five are available for sale, each crafted in New York. This could be the perfect luxury gift for the sewing enthusiast or someone who appreciates the art of fashion.
Price: $8,000
Buy now: Madame Alexander dolls
One of Neiman Marcus' most imaginative gifts this year is perfect for the daughter in the family — or your inner child. It's also part of the department store chain's traditional holiday catalog.
Neiman Marcus is selling a year-long supply of Madame Alexander dolls, including a customized "mini-me" version. The $8,000 sticker price also gets you a massive dollhouse. The first delivery in December will have eight dolls, according to Neiman Marcus. Then, every month — for a year — will bring a new doll, with the final one being personalized for the recipient. It's a gift that keeps on giving.
Price: $8,999.95
Buy now: Automatic coffee center
This gift is sure to give you a buzz ... of caffeine.
Among other things, Williams-Sonoma this year is selling a cafe-worthy coffee center for the home. The machine makes as many as 28 beverages including lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos. The Giga X7 can brew an entire pot of coffee in under 2½ minutes. This gift is perfect for the barista at heart.
Price: $87,350
Range Rover's 2018 model is all about luxury.
This year, the carmaker has included a slew of technology upgrades, like touch-sensitive switches on the steering wheel and improved driver aids to help individuals navigate traffic. New LED lights give the car's exterior a sleek finish that's sure to turn heads. The Range Rover brand remains a favorite among West and East Coast-based celebrities.
Price: $435
Buy now: Burberry classic scarf
If you can afford it, you can't go wrong with a Burberry scarf as a holiday gift.
The cashmere accessory can be sported by women and men, and the classic striped pattern is recognized worldwide. One fun fact: Burberry makes its scarves at a 200-year-old mill in Scotland. The fabric is washed in local spring water, according to Burberry. It's an enduring piece that will keep you warm, and in style, all winter long.
Price: $7,400
Buy now: David Yurman Albion Ring
This list of luxury gifts wouldn't be complete without a glittering accessory.
This year, you can find a David Yurman ring featuring 18-karat yellow-gold diamonds. According to Bain's survey, jewelry remains one of the fastest-growing luxury categories in 2017. This piece would be hard not to love.
Price: $1,300
Buy now: Tumi carbon fiber Shawnee Brief
If you're looking to splurge on the man in your life, think about buying him the perfect work accessory this year.
Tumi's carbon briefcase is one option. The bag can be carried by hand or over the shoulder, and it's designed to hold a laptop, papers, an iPad or other tech gadgets. The briefcase also includes a lock that protects personal data encoded on most IDs, credit cards and passports. The giftee's initials or name can be added on the outside, using Tumi's free personalization feature.
Price: $2,999.99
Buy now: Townie Commute Go bike
Have you ever heard of e-bikes? These battery-powered vehicles are perfect for someone who needs to skirt around town — for work or trips to the grocery store — but doesn't want to break out in a sweat.
The Townie Commute Go bike comes outfitted with "pedal assist" and can be customized with all sorts of accessories — bags, cup holders or a sunflower for the handlebars. The bikes can go up to 20 mph, according to Electra, which sells the product. One charge could get you 100 miles, depending on the terrain.