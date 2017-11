Exercise restraint, advises supermarket shopping expert Phil Lempert. This is just the start of the holiday season, and other big expenses are around the corner, he said. Scale your menu to the guest list.

"We want to have a Thanksgiving table that is overflowing, with five deserts and all different sides," Lempert said. "People overbuy."

Consider asking guests to contribute a dish.

"We don't have to stand on the ceremony our parents did — [Thanksgiving] is more group-oriented now," he said.