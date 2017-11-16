Here's a topic that will make Thanksgiving dinner awkward: How much are you spending on gifts this season?

Six out of 10 Americans said that holiday spending is a source of marital and familial strife, according to a recent survey from Affirm, a company that offers financing for purchases.

Affirm polled 1,000 adults in an online survey in September.

A third of the respondents are already fretting over how they will cover this year's spending, be it in cash upfront or on plastic.

"The average credit card has six kinds of fees; some have as many as 12," said Ryan Metcalf, chief of staff at Affirm. "You have no idea what that debt will cost you in the next three, six or 12 months."

Here's how to keep your holiday shopping spree from ruining the time you're spending with loved ones.