Get a jump start on New Year's resolutions: Healthy gifts for the holidays

The holiday season is known for its ample, annual helping of Christmas cookies, pumpkin lattes and pecan pies.

But the end of the year also means the start to a new one, when many individuals look to set healthy resolutions. Whether you're planning to eat healthier, hit the gym more often, try a new fitness routine or focus on your mental health, retailers offer a slew of gifts to get those goals off to a good start.

For more inspiration, here's a list of healthy, holiday gift ideas at every budget.