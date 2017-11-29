Dow poised for more gains after Tuesday rally

North Korean state media confirmed today that the nation's latest rocket launch was a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. It added that the nation's program will not threaten any country as long as they don't infringe on its sovereignty. (CNBC)



A U.S. district court has denied a temporary restraining order to prevent President Trump from naming an interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Trump said budget director Mick Mulvaney will lead the agency. (Reuters)

Senate Republicans have rammed forward Trump's tax-cut bill in an abrupt, partisan committee vote that set up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday, although some details of the measure remained unsettled. (Reuters)



Former White House strategist Steve Bannon says he is going to campaign for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore at a rally in the state next week, making a strong show of support for the embattled Republican a week before the special election. (AP)



The airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali reopened today after an erupting volcano forced its closure two days ago, but the country's president said the danger had not passed and urged anyone within the mountain's exclusion zone to get out "for the sake of their safety." (AP)

Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, detained earlier this month in a corruption crackdown, has been released after paying authorities more than $1 billion for his freedom. At least three other people have reportedly reached settlements with the Saudi government. (CNBC)

The European Central Bank (ECB) warned today that despite the improved economic growth in the euro area there are concerns related to a sudden increase in volatility. The ECB said that "the risk of a rapid repricing in global markets nevertheless remains." (CNBC)

The Supreme Court today takes up a major test of privacy rights in the digital age as it weighs whether police must obtain warrants to get data on the past locations of criminal suspects using cellphone data from wireless providers. (Reuters)

Microsoft (MSFT) will rebuild its Redmond campus in a project that will take between five and seven years, making room for 8,000 new employees. It will include $150 million in transportation infrastructure improvements, public spaces, sports fields and green space. (CNBC)

Uber's quarterly adjusted losses widened to $743 million, up 14 percent from the previous quarter, according to new documents. The company's third-quarter net revenue stood at $2 billion, up 14 percent from the previous quarter. (Financial Times)

Apple (AAPL) is scrambling to fix a serious glitch within its latest Mac operating system. A major flaw in the way the MacOS High Sierra operates means that anyone can gain entry to a computer without the use of a password. (CNBC)

A Centers for Disease Control report found that half of those diagnosed with HIV in 2015 had been infected for at least three years, a seven-month improvement from 2011. This was helped by efforts to increase testing for the virus that causes AIDS, officials says. (Reuters)