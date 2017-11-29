Dow poised for more gains after Tuesday rally

IN THE NEWS TODAY
North Korean state media confirmed today that the nation's latest rocket launch was a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. It added that the nation's program will not threaten any country as long as they don't infringe on its sovereignty. (CNBC)
* Trump on North Korean missile launch: 'We will take care of it' (CNBC)
A U.S. district court has denied a temporary restraining order to prevent President Trump from naming an interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Trump said budget director Mick Mulvaney will lead the agency. (Reuters)
Senate Republicans have rammed forward Trump's tax-cut bill in an abrupt, partisan committee vote that set up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday, although some details of the measure remained unsettled. (Reuters)
* GOP tax bill remains hazardous for deficit hawks (CNBC)
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon says he is going to campaign for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore at a rally in the state next week, making a strong show of support for the embattled Republican a week before the special election. (AP)
* A message to Roy Moore from his accuser: "I am done being silent." (Washington Post)
* Democratic pressure mounts on Rep. John Conyers to resign (NBC)
The airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali reopened today after an erupting volcano forced its closure two days ago, but the country's president said the danger had not passed and urged anyone within the mountain's exclusion zone to get out "for the sake of their safety." (AP)
Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, detained earlier this month in a corruption crackdown, has been released after paying authorities more than $1 billion for his freedom. At least three other people have reportedly reached settlements with the Saudi government. (CNBC)
The European Central Bank (ECB) warned today that despite the improved economic growth in the euro area there are concerns related to a sudden increase in volatility. The ECB said that "the risk of a rapid repricing in global markets nevertheless remains." (CNBC)
The Supreme Court today takes up a major test of privacy rights in the digital age as it weighs whether police must obtain warrants to get data on the past locations of criminal suspects using cellphone data from wireless providers. (Reuters)
Microsoft (MSFT) will rebuild its Redmond campus in a project that will take between five and seven years, making room for 8,000 new employees. It will include $150 million in transportation infrastructure improvements, public spaces, sports fields and green space. (CNBC)
Uber's quarterly adjusted losses widened to $743 million, up 14 percent from the previous quarter, according to new documents. The company's third-quarter net revenue stood at $2 billion, up 14 percent from the previous quarter. (Financial Times)
Apple (AAPL) is scrambling to fix a serious glitch within its latest Mac operating system. A major flaw in the way the MacOS High Sierra operates means that anyone can gain entry to a computer without the use of a password. (CNBC)
A Centers for Disease Control report found that half of those diagnosed with HIV in 2015 had been infected for at least three years, a seven-month improvement from 2011. This was helped by efforts to increase testing for the virus that causes AIDS, officials says. (Reuters)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Marvell Technology (MRVL) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 34 cents per share, 1 cent above estimates, with the chipmaker's revenue also above Street forecasts. Marvell also gave an upbeat current quarter forecast, as demand for its networking and connectivity chips increases.
Nuance Communications (NUAN) earned an adjusted 20 cents per share for its latest quarter, 5 cents above estimates, with revenue beating forecasts as well. The voice and language solutions provider saw particular strength in its medical cloud-related offerings.
AT&T (T) and Time Warner (TWX) filed a response to the Justice Department's objection to their planned merger, saying the proposed deal was "pro-competitive" and "pro-consumer". The companies said the markets in which they participate are highly competitive now and would remain so after the deal is completed.
Regal Entertainment (RGC) issued a statement confirming reports that the movie theater operator is currently in talks with Britain's Cineworld Group about possibly being acquired for $23 per share. Regal said no agreement had been reached and there was no assurance a final deal would be struck.
Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) was upgraded to "sector perform" from "underperform" at RBC Capital, which said the retail giant's various investments will pay off in the long term.