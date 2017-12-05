Futures mixed after Dow ends a rollercoaster day barely with another record

House GOP has introduced a temporary stop-gap spending bill to fund the government until Dec. 22. The bill maintains current spending levels and includes a temporary protection for the Children's Health Insurance Program. (CNBC)



* Schumer and Pelosi to meet with Trump after canceling previous meeting (CNBC)

* Republicans had sought to discredit unfavorable analysis of GOP tax plan hours before vote (NY Times)

The Senate Banking Committee is expected to approve the nomination of Jerome Powell as Fed chair today, and then mark up a bipartisan bill to exempt small and mid-size banks from portions of the Dodd-Frank Act. (Seeking Alpha)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, has asked Deutsche Bank (DB) to share data on accounts held by President Trump and his family, a source tells Reuters.



* Prosecutors say Manafort colleague has ties to Russian intelligence (Washington Post)

* Trump: 'I feel very badly for General Flynn' (CNBC)

* The president 'cannot obstruct justice,' Trump's lawyer says (CNBC)

The Supreme Court has allowed the third version of Trump's travel ban to go into effect while legal challenges continue. The decision means the administration can fully enforce new restrictions on travel from eight nations, six of them predominantly Muslim. (NY Times)



* US and foreign officials warn Trump not to call Jerusalem Israel's capital (Reuters)

U.S. outdoor clothing company Patagonia slammed Trump after he revealed plans to shrink two national monuments in Utah. It modified its homepage to initially display a black screen with the message "The President Stole Your Land." (CNBC)

President Trump formally endorsed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore despite nearly a half-dozen allegations against Moore of sexual misconduct with minors. Both GOP senators and the White House have tempered their criticisms of Moore in recent weeks. (CNBC)



* Democratic Rep. Conyers won't seek re-election in wake of sexual harassment claims, says a family member (NY Times)

Netflix (NFLX) drama "House of Cards" will resume production of its sixth and final season in 2018 without actor Kevin Spacey amid sexual misconduct allegations. Instead, the final episodes will focus on co-star Robin Wright. (The Guardian)

Apple (AAPL) has succeeded in preventing Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi from registering its Mi Pad tablet computer as an EU trademark because the name was too similar to Apple's iPad. (Reuters)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) YouTube says it plans to add more people next year to review and remove violent or extremist content on the video platform amid criticism from advertisers and regulators for failing to police content. (Reuters)

Amazon's (AMZN) Australian arm took its first orders today, ending the suspense over its opening date and sending retail stocks higher. That happened amid complaints of limited product range and uncompetitive prices on the platform. (Reuters)

General Motors (GM) has launched GM Marketplace, which allows roughly 2 million owners of GM vehicles to press a button or two in order to order food or coffee they can pick up minutes later in a drive-thru lane. (CNBC)

In an effort to up its value game, the McDonald's (MCD) is bringing back Dollar Menu but with a twist. Now called the $1-$2-$3 Dollar Menu, it's set to roll out nationwide on Jan. 4. (USA Today)

Japan Airlines is betting at least $10 million to bring back supersonic commercial flight at speeds that top those of the doomed Concorde. (CNBC)