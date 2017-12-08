15 unique Made in America gifts for everyone on your holiday list

For the traveler on your list, this classic olive-and-brown duffle is the perfect companion. Orvis believes their products, all American-made, stand up to the competition abroad any day of the week. This duffle is no exception. Built to last, this bag is made of genuine USA-tanned and oiled bootlegger leather and pure cotton canvas with a fluorocarbon finish that repels water. For a personal touch you can emboss up to six letters or order an engraved plate that will support up to three letters. Available in small and medium.



Price: $398 and up

Buy now: Orvis duffle