American manufacturers are essential to building the U.S. economy. When you buy American, you are helping to create more jobs. Just think: If every American spent just $3.33 extra on a U.S.-made product, it would create almost 10,000 new jobs, according to MadeintheUSA.com. What's more, American manufacturers are required to abide by strict regulations that uphold corporate social responsibility concerns regarding the environment, health and safety. Below are 15 unique Made in America gifts for everyone on your holiday list.
For the traveler on your list, this classic olive-and-brown duffle is the perfect companion. Orvis believes their products, all American-made, stand up to the competition abroad any day of the week. This duffle is no exception. Built to last, this bag is made of genuine USA-tanned and oiled bootlegger leather and pure cotton canvas with a fluorocarbon finish that repels water. For a personal touch you can emboss up to six letters or order an engraved plate that will support up to three letters. Available in small and medium.
Price: $398 and up
Buy now: Orvis duffle
Hanky Panky has been manufacturing undergarments and lingerie in the northeast since 1977 and surprisingly, founders Lida Orzeck and Gale Epstein have never explored manufacturing outside of the U.S. They feel that manufacturing in the U.S. means that they can more easily solve problems and ensure the quality of their products and their work conditions. Although they have no freestanding stores, Hanky Panky products can be bought in a multitude of retailers – from their own website to Saks and Amazon.
Price: $148
Buy now: Hanky Panky robe
Bees produce about a third of our food through their pollination efforts, so having them around is essential. With Massachusetts-based Grommet's easy-to assemble modular beehive, you can join the hundreds of others taking part in the urban beekeeping movement. Just be sure to get the buzz from your local authorities about hive regulations beforehand.
Price: $299 and up
Buy now: Beekeeper starter kit
Shinola celebrates the American worker in every one of its ad campaigns and marketing initiatives. Founded in 2011, the Detroit-based company is dedicated to bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States. Every Shinola watch is assembled in Detroit from Swiss and other imported parts and comes in a variety of classic styles, making it the perfect gift for the special man or woman in your life. And they can pride themselves on owning something that helped create jobs and rebuild a city!
Price: $525
Buy now: Shinola watch
New York-based Hella Cocktail was inspired by three guys who are on an obsessive quest to create truly original craft bitters. If you're looking for a Hella good gift for the beverage lover on your list, the Craft Your Own Bitters Kit may be the perfect choice. Made in the United States, the DIY kit contains all the tools and ingredients you need to shake up some great cocktails.
Price: $54.99
Buy now: Bitters kit
Brooklyn-born designer Alexis Bittar may have sold his eponymous jewelry company to Brooks Brothers in 2015, but his work is still created and manufactured in Brooklyn. The lucite and gemstone pieces range in price, but you can snag a trendy bangle for women on your gift list for under $50.
Price: $35
Buy now: Lucite bangle
For the outdoorsman on your list, there's nothing more comforting than a good, sturdy shoe to protect you from the elements and keep you warm and dry — without neglecting style. Its Saltzman lightweight waterproof walking/hiking shoe, available for both men and women, offers all this and more. KEEN, based in Portland, Oregon, believes healthy living starts with products that promote a healthy lifestyle and strives to reduce impact on the environment.
Price: $130
Buy now: KEEN walking shoe
Engineered in Canada but made in the United States, the Zipfy Mini Luge Snow Sled is lightweight, compact and safe for kids. Best of all, its patented handle was designed to allow them to easily maneuver the slopes and is durable enough to withstand tough terrain. It comes in a variety of vibrant colors and can easily be carried back up the slope. Also comes in junior mini sizes for even the youngest daredevils.
Price: $44.95
Buy now: Zipfy mini luge snow sled
A strong wardrobe includes a classic jean jacket, and J Brand does it right with its Harlow Shrunken Jacket in earl grey. While not all styles at J Brand are made in the United States, its iconic denim is — including this traditional trucker-style jean jacket, which is so versatile it can be worn year-round and easily be dressed up or down.
Price: $298
Buy now: Jean jacket
While not all New Balance sneakers are fully sourced and made in America, they do manufacture more than 4 million pairs of sneakers in the United States. These classic running shoes are perfect for anyone on your list that is looking for new kicks to kick-start their new year's resolutions.
Price: $143.99 and up
Buy now: New Balance sneakers
These oversize whimsical pillows were inspired by kids' drawings and are created entirely from sustainable and recycled materials. You can choose from a variety of animals, including a grizzly bear, owl, polar bear and an elephant. Made in California, each plushy pillow is handmade and sure to bring a smile to children and adults alike.
Price: $47 and up
Buy now: Animal pillows
Founded in 1851 as an old-world apothecary in New York City's East Village, Kiehl's makes high-quality skin, hair and body care products, and all are made in the United States. For the holidays, Kiehl's has teamed up with Disney to offer kits and products honoring its iconic Mickey Mouse. The Hydration Essentials Collection includes hand salve, a mild facial cleanser, a light-textured face cream, lip balm and body moisturizer. Kiehl's will pledge 100 percent of net profits from the sale of this set — up to $100,000 — to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks that provides food to more than 46 million people.
Price: $24.65
Buy now: Beauty set
Playing with blocks allows children to take creative play to the next level and is known to aid in the development of your little ones' large and fine motor skills. These finely detailed ABC blocks come in 20 languages and are handcrafted in Grand Rapids, Michigan, by the Uncle Goose toy company, using choice materials from around the Great Lakes. Uncle Goose products are sourced from fast-growing sustainable basswood and decorated with with nontoxic, child-safe ink.
Price: $43
Buy now: ABC Blocks
Since 1941, not only has "The Duke" Wilson football been used to score every point in the NFL but every Wilson NFL game ball has been handmade by craftsmen and women in the Ada, Ohio, Wilson Factory. Now fans can get their hands on their own Duke football. Named after NY Giants owner Wellington Mara, "The Duke" is as close as a fan can get to the real thing.
Price: $89.99
Buy now: Wilson football
Crayola has been inspiring artistic creativity since its first box of crayons rolled off the assembly line in Easton, Pennsylvania, in 1903. Since then, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creative toys and today turns out 12 million crayons a day in 120 different colors. Now Crayola is allowing people to customize a box of 64 colors from their website. At under $13, this is perfect stocking stuffer for kids of all ages.
Price: $12.99
Buy now: Crayon box