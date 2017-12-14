The Bitcoin holiday gift guide, including diamond earrings, travel and soap

Bitcoin has surged this year from less than $1,000 to $17,000. Here's a list of what you can buy for the Christmas holidays with the cryptocurrency:
This Japanese-made watch is sold exclusively in bitcoin. "No other forms of payment will be accepted," the website says. However, prices are still listed in U.S. dollars because "we are still far from the day when products and services will be priced exclusively in cryptocurrency."
Plus, bitcoin can rise or fall $1,000 in 24 hours.
But if you would like to show how much you believe in holding — "hodl" in bitcoin slang — the digital currency, Cryptomatic's Hodler watch tells time with both binary and decimal hour markers. The watch comes in silver, silver and black, rose gold and rose gold and black.
The binary-only Cryptomat Series watch is already sold out.
Price: $819 to $849
Buy now: The Hodler Series watch
Pay for your week-long vacation stay at the Bahamas with bitcoin through Expedia.com. The Expedia web page for "Bitcoin Terms & Conditions" also reveals quite a bit about the benefits and challenges of transacting in bitcoin.
Expedia's bitcoin services are powered by Coinbase. Customers paying with bitcoin will be redirected to Coinbase's website.
There are no cancelling bitcoin purchases. "Bitcoin transactions are final," the company's website says. "This is inherent in the nature of the Bitcoin network, not a policy set by Expedia." However, refunds are still possible if you have an email address and Coinbase account.
Expedia also points out that bitcoin transactions have inherent fees (about $14.17 as of Monday) and transactions can take about an hour before they are confirmed. That's when bitcoin "miners" around the world are working hard to verify your travel purchase and write it into a permanent "blockchain."
Price: Varies
Buy Now: Hotel stay
This handmade soap bar from California-based Bitsoaps mixes hemp seed oil and castile soap with lavender essential oil into the shape of a coin with a bitcoin print. Bitsoaps also sells an ethereum goat's milk soap bar and a litecoin castile soap bar.
And of course, Bitsoaps accepts bitcoin via Bitpay, although the transaction fee to use bitcoin may cost more than the $4.69 soap bar. The median bitcoin transaction fee on Monday was $14.17, according to BitInfoCharts. PayPal and most major credit cards are also accepted.
Domestic shipping in the U.S. is $5.84 for up to seven bars, and free for eight or more bars, according to Bitsoaps' website.
Price: $4.69
Buy Now: Bitcoin Lavender Castile Soap
Prepare for the next natural disaster with this 30-day emergency food storage pail that you can buy on Overstock.com with bitcoin. If you have a family of four the bucket will last a week.
The pail comes with 307 servings of food including eight servings of instant potatoes, 15 servings of macaroni and cheese, and 60 servings of maple brown sugar oatmeal. Rations come from Salt Lake City-based Augason Farms, which specializes in survival food supplies.
Overstock.com was one of the first online retailers to accept bitcoin and announced in August it will also accept other major cryptocurrencies such as ethereum, litecoin, dash, monero and bitcoin cash.
Price: $114
Buy Now: Augason Farms 30-Day Emergency Food Storage Supply Pail
Gyft.com takes bitcoin and sells a wide variety of gift cards, including ones for Uber. The minimum amount for a card is $15, and can go as high as $200.
Gyft also sells gift cards for Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Royal Caribbean in case you'd rather fly or take a boat to your destination.
Price: $15 - $200
Buy Now: Uber gift card
Bitcoin "miners" create new coins using computing power, but this cardholder features a throwback to the pick-and-shovel miners of the gold rush. The "leather like" holder fits five to six cards, according to seller BTC Trinkets' website.
In case BTC Trinkets runs out of stock — there are only seven cardholders left as of publication — the website sells a slew of other bitcoin-themed products such as keychains, money clips and hats. Items ship from Finland and bitcoin is the only form of payment accepted, according to the website.
Price: $19.99
Buy Now: Bitcoin miner cardholder
Seventy-one-year-old Reeds Jewelers accepts bitcoin online and in stores. Its website also sells loose diamonds "for those of you looking to diversify your bitcoin holdings." Reeds says it offers free armored transport delivery for orders of loose diamonds over $25,000.
For those interested in wearable diamonds, Reeds sells round diamond solitaire earrings mounted in 14k white gold, currently for $1,599.95. The bitcoin price at the time of purchase is determined by the U.S. dollar exchange rate on Coinbase, according to Reeds' website.
Reeds.com accepts returns and exchanges for purchases paid with bitcoin within 30 days of the delivery date. Customers will be credited in bitcoin, priced at the U.S. dollar exchange rate at the time of the refund, Reeds' website says.
Price: $1,599.95
Buy Now: Round diamond solitaire earnings