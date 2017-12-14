The Bitcoin holiday gift guide, including diamond earrings, travel and soap

This Japanese-made watch is sold exclusively in bitcoin. "No other forms of payment will be accepted," the website says. However, prices are still listed in U.S. dollars because "we are still far from the day when products and services will be priced exclusively in cryptocurrency."

Plus, bitcoin can rise or fall $1,000 in 24 hours.

But if you would like to show how much you believe in holding — "hodl" in bitcoin slang — the digital currency, Cryptomatic's Hodler watch tells time with both binary and decimal hour markers. The watch comes in silver, silver and black, rose gold and rose gold and black.

The binary-only Cryptomat Series watch is already sold out.

Price: $819 to $849

Buy now: The Hodler Series watch